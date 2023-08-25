The Yolo County Sustainability Program seeks the community’s input on its Climate Action and Adaptation Plan update via an online survey.
According to the announcement, “in 2020, the Yolo County Board of Supervisors set the goal of meeting a carbon-negative footprint — removing more carbon from the atmosphere than the county produces — by 2030, focusing on equity and justice.
“The CAAP will be a comprehensive roadmap for what Yolo County will do to meet its greenhouse gas reduction goal and help the community be more resilient to the impacts of climate change. When completed, Yolo County’s CAAP will be the most ambitious in the country, positioning Yolo County as a national leader in community-driven climate action and adaptation planning.”
Filling out the Yolo County CAAP survey will “help county officials design future programs, policies, and other recommendations for how the county can lower emissions, protect our natural resources, and make sure that Yolo County is a thriving, sustainable community for generations to come.”
Meanwhile, the city of Davis recently spent several years preparing its new CAAP, but local climate activists say, ironically, the single most important action the city could take to reduce its future greenhouse gas emissions wasn’t in the plan at all. It’s to prevent Caltrans from widening I-80 between Dixon and Sacramento.
Community members are encouraged to complete the survey by Sept. 22 to help the county understand how you feel about climate change and the actions they should pursue to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Topics include (but are not limited to) rating your level of concern that a changing climate will affect you, your family, or your community; choosing which extreme weather events concern you the most; and whether you feel prepared to deal with extreme weather events. Survey participants can be entered into a drawing for gift cards and other prizes. The 10-minute survey is available in English (YoloCounty.org/CAAPEN), Spanish (YoloCounty.org/CAAPES), and Russian (YoloCounty.org/CAAPRU).
The Yolo County Climate Action Commission, which develops and implements the CAAP, has its next meeting on Monday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Yolo County Board Chambers, 625 Court St., in Woodland, or via Zoom.
