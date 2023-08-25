In a collaboration with the Davis Police Department, Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, Yolo County Probation Department, CHP, UCD PD, Woodland PD, West Sacramento PD and the Winters PD, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an anonymous gun buyback program this Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 600 A St. in Davis.

All in an effort to mitigate gun-related crime, the buyback program is a relatively lucrative proposition. However, funds are limited on a first-come basis and gift cards are broken down as such: $50 per handgun and $100 per long gun or privately manufactured firearm (or ghost gun). Also, no questions will be asked regarding the guns’ ownership or where they came from.

