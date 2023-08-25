In a collaboration with the Davis Police Department, Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, Yolo County Probation Department, CHP, UCD PD, Woodland PD, West Sacramento PD and the Winters PD, the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office is hosting an anonymous gun buyback program this Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 600 A St. in Davis.
All in an effort to mitigate gun-related crime, the buyback program is a relatively lucrative proposition. However, funds are limited on a first-come basis and gift cards are broken down as such: $50 per handgun and $100 per long gun or privately manufactured firearm (or ghost gun). Also, no questions will be asked regarding the guns’ ownership or where they came from.
In order to receive gift cards, the firearms must be fully functional. Non-functional firearms will also be accepted but ineligible for gift cards. Again, gift cards are subject to availability and the Sheriff’s Office reserves the right to limit payments an individual may receive regardless of the number and type of firearms that are surrendered.
How this process works is one drives to the event and remains in their vehicle. Firearms are to be unloaded and in the trunk of one’s vehicle. Walk-ups are not allowed for safety measures and staff present at the event will issue further instructions. Boxed ammunition will also be accepted, however explosives will not.
“Every firearm turned in equates to one less gun that could be used in a violent or accidental incident,” Sheriff Tom Lopez said in a recent press release. “Our priority is the safety of the community, and we are pleased to have the funding and support from our law enforcement partners to offer an event that ensures proper disposal of unwanted firearms.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.