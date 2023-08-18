WOODLAND — Yolo County officials announced Friday that County Supervisor and former Woodland Mayor Gary Sandy died Thursday Aug. 17, 2023. He was 68.
The county said the cause of death was a viral infection following treatment for liver cancer.
In the summer of 2022, a county news release said, Sandy was diagnosed with liver cancer, and he underwent a liver transplant in June 2023. In early August he contracted a virus and succumbed due to his weakened immune system.
"We are deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Supervisor Gary Sandy, whose unwavering dedication to our community and tireless efforts to drive positive change have left an indelible mark,” Board Chairman Oscar Villegas said. “His leadership and commitment to fostering collaboration were instrumental in creating a stronger and more united Yolo County. Supervisor Sandy's legacy will continue to inspire us as we strive to uphold the values he held dear. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family during this difficult time.”
Sandy was elected to the Board of Supervisors in June 2018 and ran unopposed in 2022 for another four-year term. Prior to that, he served as project manager in the UC Davis chancellor’s office since 2014 and spent 10 years as UCD’s director of local government relations. He was senior executive director of strategic initiatives in the office of the chancellor as well.
Sandy also served on the Woodland City Council, including as mayor, from 1989 to 1996.
Raised in Vacaville, he graduated from Sonoma State University with distinction and earned a master’s degree in organizational development from the University of San Francisco.
A memorial service to honor Sandy's life and contributions will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Woodland United Methodist Church, 212 Second St. in Woodland.
Following the memorial service, a reception celebrating Sandy's life will be held at the Yolo County Administration Atrium, 625 Court St.
Sandy championed the preservation of native habitats and wetland ecosystems. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the Yolo Basin Foundation and the Cache Creek Conservancy.
