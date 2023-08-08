WOODLAND — YoloWorks!, the Yolo County Workforce Innovation Board, and the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency will give jobseekers an opportunity to obtain a Northstar Digital Literacy Assessment, aimed at helping adults acquire the skills they need in today’s workplace.
“People without basic computer know-how are at a disadvantage when it comes to finding a job because employers expect basic computer skills for most jobs, including many entry-level positions,” saidWorkforce Innovation Board DirectorErica Johnson. “We joined Northstar because it will help our clients have a better chance at getting jobs and getting ahead.”
The free set of assessments includes self-guided modules: Essential Computer Skills (Basic Computer Skills, Internet Basics, Using Email, Windows, Mac OS), Essential Software Skills (Word, Excel, PowerPoint), and Using Technology in Daily Life (Social Media, Information Literacy, and Creative Job Search). Closed captioning is available and screen readers are supported.
Anyone can access the modules and take the tests online at digitalliteracyassessments.org. At the end of each test, the user receives a page of results, which lists the skills that have been mastered and the areas that need improvement. Many community organizations offer computer classes that are aligned with Northstar Digital Literacy Standards.
“The modules are based on a set of basic computer competency benchmarks developed by a diverse group of literacy providers, business representatives, and nonprofit agencies,” said Erica Johnson. “These standards help ensure that computer classes are teaching adult learners the exact skills they need to succeed in the workplace.”
To earn a certificate for one or more of the modules, adults must take the tests in a supervised setting at an approved test site. YoloWorks! Career Centers is among the community organizations using the standards as part of its programming and offering the certificates.
To begin, visit www.yoloworks.org, look under the JobSeeker tab, and click on NorthStar Digital Literacy. Or visit a YoloWorks! Employment Centers in Woodland or West Sacramento, or contact the YoloWorks! Employment Center via email at jobcenter@yolocounty.org.
