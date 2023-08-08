WOODLAND — YoloWorks!, the Yolo County Workforce Innovation Board, and the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency will give jobseekers an opportunity to obtain a Northstar Digital Literacy Assessment, aimed at helping adults acquire the skills they need in today’s workplace. 

 “People without basic computer know-how are at a disadvantage when it comes to finding a job because employers expect basic computer skills for most jobs, including many entry-level positions,” said Workforce Innovation Board Director Erica Johnson. “We joined Northstar because it will help our clients have a better chance at getting jobs and getting ahead.”

