Barbara Wragg

July 7, 1932 — July 22, 2023
Barbara “Jo” Joan Wragg, 91, passed away on Saturday July 22, 2023, peacefully in her home in Sacramento. She was born on July 7, 1932, in Lynchburg, Va. She grew up in Washington, D.C.
Barbara is survived by her six children, Deborah Rich, Cathey Wragg, Trent Wragg, Darinda Stout, Martin Wragg and Sandford Wragg, six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Barbara was a professor of interior design at Sacramento State University, a docent at the Crocker Museum, a Life Master bridge tournament player, and a teacher.
She enjoyed socializing with family and friends, reading, art and politics.
A private ceremony with family will be held.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your favorite charity.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox.
Receive occasional local offers from our website and its advertisers.
Get the latest headlines on local sports!
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email.
Best trending stories from the week.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.