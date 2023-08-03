George Conner Martin died peacefully with his wife (Patty) and daughter (Pam) by his side on July 13, 2023.
Born in San Francisco in 1933 and raised in the Bay Area by his parents Henry and Doris Martin. George attended King City H.S. where he meets his future wife, Patty and competed in football and track. Upon H.S graduation, he headed to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo where he competed in cross country and track. George and Patty married in 1953 while obtaining his degree in vegetable crops in 1955.
In 1955 George was drafted and selected to serve in the Marine Corps and attended Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Va. He served 3 years as 1st lieutenant of the 5th Regiment, 1st Marine Division and became a father when son, Steve, and daughter (Pam) were born. George left the military to pursue his Ph.D. in plant science at Purdue University
His first horticulture job was at the USDA Field Station in Wenatchee, Wash., working on pomological crops. In 1967 he accepted a position in the pomology department at UC Davis. George pursued his wide interests in science, history, and plant physiology and spent several years as a volunteer coach with the Universities distance runners. In addition, George was a lifetime exerciser who enjoyed running and cycling.
As an American Society for Horticultural Science (ASHS) member, his activities included: president; chair of numerous national committees, symposiums and publications. He was the recipient of numerous ASHS awards, including Research of the Year Award and elected Fellow of the Society.
After 28 years at UC Davis, George welcome in retirement by cycling from Davis to Corvallis, Ore., for his last ASHS meeting. Soon afterwards George and Patty relocated to Paradise and George pursued his interests in the world beyond science. He began reading in the areas of history, philosophy, religion, U.S Constitution and democracy, literature and begin writing opinion papers.
George and Patty’s quiet lifestyle and beautiful home overlooking the Chico valley was tragically destroyed in the Paradise Fire in November 2018. They relocated in Humboldt County, where George’s declining health limited him to walking but he had a smile on his face and a good morning greeting as he continued his military cadence, upright posture toward a designated turn around point.
George is survived by his wife of 70 years, Patty and their children Steve (Katherine) and Pam. He is also survived by grandchildren Kirstyn (Holly) and Kyle (Sophie); sister Lynne Steele; niece Jennifer Steele; and cousin Taylor Steele (Kendall).
George was preceded in death by his parents Henry and Doris Martin. The Martin family would like to convey their sincere thanks to Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George’s name to Hospice of Humboldt. A Celebration of Life is being planned.
