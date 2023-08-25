Gertrude Harriet (Trudy) Walker, age 100, died on July 25, 2023, at University Retirement Community in Davis. A 62-year resident of Davis, Trudy was born in Monmouth, Ill., on April 8, 1923, to Lily Josephson Peterson and Lester Gerhart Peterson.
She attended local schools and began studies at Illinois State University in Bloomington-Normal in the fall of 1941. She was employed at International Mineral and Chemical in Chicago until a transfer brought her to San José, California, in 1945.
Trudy and Raymond Fredrick Walker were married in December 1947 in San Jose and moved to Sacramento where Ray took a position as a mechanical engineer with the State of California Division of Architecture. There, four children were born — Constance, Christopher, Karen and Thomas.
Trudy enjoyed the friendships of neighbors and fellow members of the international women’s service sorority, Beta Sigma Phi. She maintained contact over the years with many old friends from college days as well as new friends made in both Sacramento and Davis.
The Walkers moved to Davis in 1961. Trudy began work for the Mathematics Association of America, and travelled to national conferences often to assist the national association. In 1977 she began a career in real estate with Lyon Real Estate and greatly enjoyed the challenge of helping people find the perfect match in a local property.
Her life spanned a century of spectacular transformation in world events and culture, with Trudy raising her family during a time of great change in the country — the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. She kept up on current events through her appetite for news and the exchange of opinions over the kitchen table. She was an avid bridge player, enjoyed poker at URC, was a seamstress, a reader, and a gourmet cook.
Trudy was best known for her kindness, honesty, manners, and thoughtful gestures. She kept in touch with friends old and new, and like many women of her era, she found hand-written letters and Christmas cards to be a time to exchange the latest family news.
In retirement, Ray and Trudy travelled often around the United States as well as internationally. She particularly enjoyed the Walker, Peterson, Dahl summer reunions with her sister, (Dorothy Dahl), her brother (Willard Peterson) and their families. She served the Sutter Hospital Auxiliary and the Soroptimists for many years.
Trudy is survived by her children Connie (Randy Fogerty), Christopher (Gloria Guzman-Walker), Karen Walker and Thomas Walker;grandchildren Anne Walker Fogerty (Camille Gaïo), and Evan Thomas Walker; and her great-grandson, Rémy Fogerty Gaïo. A private graveside service has been held.
The family would like to thank the staff at URC, YoloCares Hospice, and caregivers Maria Barajas, Maria Jiménez and Hewot Kahssay.
