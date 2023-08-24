Jeremy Brooks

Jeremy Ryan Brooks, 50, died at home surrounded by his family in Davis, on Aug. 7, 2023, after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
Jeremy was born in Fresno on Aug. 30, 1972. He was raised by loving parents, David and Donna (Rutan) Brooks. He attended Kingsburg High School and later graduated from UC Davis with a bachelor’s degree in human development in 1995. In 1997, he started a residential painting company, Brooks Painting, which has flourished and expanded into commercial painting, cabinetry and more.
Jeremy married Kelly Anne Frisbie in 1994. He and Kelly had three children together: Timothy (25), Katelyn (23) and Zachary (20); he gained a son-in-law when Katelyn married Kevin Hooks in 2022. He loved his family and admirably strived to provide for them and support them in all their endeavors. He is survived by all of his immediate family members, including his parents.
Jeremy cared deeply for Davis and the surrounding communities. Over the years, he dedicated countless hours to serving the local community through his involvement with the Davis Chamber of Commerce, The Blue and White Foundation, and Davis Blue Devil Football Backers. He was also an avid supporter of the Davis High School wrestling team and Davis Little League. In addition, he was a regular attender at Life Pointe Church in Woodland.
His philanthropic heart was evident in his leadership of Brooks Painting, Inc., which joyfully gives back to the community through their annual Charity Paint Giveaway and sponsorships of local youth sports teams and non-profit organizations, such as Thriving Pink.
Jeremy also had a deep love for golf. He was an active member at El Macero Country Club, serving on committees, sponsoring tournaments, and playing as often as he could. Club members will remember him with a giant grin while driving around the course in his Dodger blue golf cart. Some of his favorite memories were from a golf trip that he would organize each year with his friends, appropriately named “The Brooks Cup.”
Jeremy was known for his generous, friendly, and fun-loving nature. He loved to organize occasions which brought people together and selflessly gave of himself for the betterment of those around him.
A memorial service and reception will begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at El Macero Country Club. All those who knew him and would like to attend are welcome. Those who wish to sign a guest book online may do so at www.smith-funerals.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Thriving Pink, a local organization which Jeremy proudly supported for many years.
