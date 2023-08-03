John Knight, a Davis resident who educated legions of students as an English teacher and principal at his alma mater, Dixon High School, and who is the namesake of John Knight Middle School in Dixon, died peacefully in his sleep July 24. He was 75.
Knight grew up in Dixon, the son of the town’s dentist, Verl Knight, and his wife, Carolyn Knight. He loved reading, particularly the Sporting Green of the San Francisco Chronicle, and visiting San Francisco to watch Willie Mays and the Giants play baseball.
Knight attended Dixon public schools through high school. He pitched for the Dixon High School baseball team in high school, lettering all four years, and served as the senior class vice president, graduating in 1966.
He attended Stanford University where he received a bachelor’s degree in English. As a sophomore, he studied abroad at Harlaxton Manor in Lincolnshire, England – and met fellow Stanford student and Californian, Sharon Sisk. They married at Stanford’s Memorial Church on June 5, 1971. They had two daughters, Heather and Beth, and moved to Davis in 1984.
After earning his master’s degree in education and teaching credential at Stanford, Knight returned to Dixon High in the fall of 1972 to become its English teacher. He served as Dixon High’s vice principal and principal before becoming the principal of Maine Prairie, the district’s continuation high school. He finished his career as the district’s personnel director, retiring in 2006.
In 2019, the Dixon school board reopened the long-shuttered Dixon High campus as a middle school after a new, more modern high school was built. The board unanimously voted to name it after Knight. Trustee Jewel Fink at the time said she received calls from people who knew Knight, calling him “brilliant, caring and fair.”
In response to a Facebook post announcing his death, legions of former students and co-workers responded, noting the large legacy Knight left.
“His love, understanding, support, discipline, smile and laughter will not be forgotten,” wrote a former student. “Mr. Knight was my favorite teacher ever. He brought out the best in each of his students and treated us all with such dignity and kindness,” wrote another. “The reason I graduated from high school!” wrote yet another.
In his spare time, Knight read thousands of books and filled his home with them. But nothing brought him more joy later in life than his four grandchildren. He wouldn’t let his daughters get off the phone without recounting new stories about each one.
Knight is survived by his daughter Heather Bennett of San Francisco, son-in-law Simon, and grandsons Jack and Paul; daughter Beth Hawkins of San Rafael, son-in-law Yancy and grandchildren James and Maggie; brother Jim Knight of Pennsylvania and sister-in-law Cathy; and sister Anne Lertora of Washington, and brother-in-law Wray. His wife, Sharon, died in 2003.
A memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at John Knight Middle School, 455 East A St. in Dixon.
