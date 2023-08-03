John Knight 2W.jpg

d. July 24, 2023

John Knight, a Davis resident who educated legions of students as an English teacher and principal at his alma mater, Dixon High School, and who is the namesake of John Knight Middle School in Dixon, died peacefully in his sleep July 24. He was 75.

Knight Obit 1W.jpg

