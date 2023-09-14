April 14, 1929 — Aug. 28, 2023
On Aug. 28, 2023, John Edward Moren died in his Davis home of 50 years. John was born April 14, 1929 to John A. Moren and Jennie Marie (Anderson) Moren in Frederic, Wis.
The last of seven children, John grew up working in his father’s hardware store in St. Paul, Minn. John graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1950, majoring in mathematics. He married his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, Joan Caroline Carlson, in 1951.
Soon thereafter, they moved to Rock Island, Ill., where he attended Augustana Theological Seminary while simultaneously, with Joan, raising four children. John was ordained into the ministry of the Lutheran Church in1962.
In 1963 the family moved to Roseville, where he began his pastoral ministry. He then served a congregation in Inglewood. In 1973 the family moved to Davis, where he served for 22 years, retiring from ministry in1995.
John was a servant at heart. After retiring from pastoral ministry, he continued to serve the community as a Licensed Marriage and Family Counselor and Yolo County Court Liaison. Simultaneously, he served others where there was a need, such as the unhoused, Meals-on-Wheels and Kiwanis Club of Davis. He biked hundreds of miles to raise money for multiple sclerosis, was a dedicated blood donor, and served countless other individuals and groups. He demonstrated inclusiveness and offered acceptance to all.
Even in death, John is serving others. His brain went to the UCD Alzheimer’s Program, which he participated in for 15-plus years and his body went to the UCD Body Donation Program.
He was preceded in death by his wife (aka God's Mother), in May 2020. John is survived by his four children, eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family held a living memorial on July 12, 2023, over which John presided. To view and sing along with this celebration search for John Moren Living Memorial.
Please offer any remembrance donations to The Nature Conservancy https://www.nature.org/en-us/ .
Many years ago, when interviewed about life, John stated “Life is a gift and everything I do in life is a gift. No strings attached.” This beautifully sums up John’s life. Thanks for coming.
