Feb. 17, 1928 — July 29, 2023
Kent Gill, a former mayor of Davis, past president of the Sierra Club and a long time junior high school teacher in Davis, died on July 29, 2023 at the age of 95.
Kent, born in Montrose, Colo., was the son of Charles and Lena Gill, and grew up on a farm. He graduated from Montrose County High School in 1945 and enlisted in the Army. As he often said, Uncle Sam did more for him than he did for Uncle Sam. As World War II was essentially over, the army sent him to South Dakota State College.
After his Army service ended, he transferred to the University of Colorado, graduating in 1950. At the University he met the love of his life, Lois Haverland, whose family had recently moved to Montrose from Nebraska. They married four days after graduation in 1950 and enjoyed over 72 years of marriage before her death in 2022.
Kent taught for more than 35 years, focused on English. He taught junior high English in Davis for 30 years, beginning in 1958. His students did not just read books, however. He wanted students to see English more broadly. For several years he organized trips to the Oregon Shakespeare Company in Ashland, Oregon so the students could see a live production of a Shakespeare play.
Kent also wanted to do many things other than just teach. In the 1960s he was elected to the Davis City Council and chosen as mayor by his fellow council members. During this time Davis expanded to include area south of the freeway and began to establish bicycle paths to accommodate the many bikers in Davis.
In 1968 Kent had an opportunity to take one of the first sabbatical leaves offered by the Davis School District. He spent the year at the Harvard Graduate School of Education, earning a post-master’s certification of advanced study. The family spent the summer of 1969 driving back to California, seeing many different parts of the country.
Kent’s interest in the outdoors led to many family backpacking adventures throughout the west and also a leadership role in the Sierra Club. In the mid-1970s Kent was elected to the Sierra Club Board of Directors and then served a two-year term as president. This was a time of significant membership growth in the Sierra Club and also an expansion of its focus beyond merely preserving wilderness area, to include broader environmental issues.
After retiring from teaching, Kent and Lois moved to a house they had built in Camp Sherman, Ore., in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains. They continued to enjoy hiking, as well as volunteering at the local one room school house and the High Desert Museum, where they served as costumed interpreters. They also did extensive international travel, including hiking in New Zealand, Chile, Switzerland and Austria.
Kent moved back to Davis for his final years. He is survived by his three children — Laurie (David Pokross), Kathy (Greg Stoner) and Chuck (Tianna). He is also survived by his granddaughter Jennifer Carpenter; grandsons Michael and Chris Stoner, Danny Gill, and Sam and Ben Pokross; foreign exchange student son Allan Taylor of South Africa; and two great-granddaughters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.