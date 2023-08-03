Leona Gardner passed away on July 25, 2023 at her home in Woodland, just a few months after her 100th birthday.
Leona was born in 1923 in Palisade, CO, a middle child of Ralph W. Oberly and Oral Leona Herman Oberly, and grew up on a fruit ranch in Clifton, Colo. She studied home economics at Mesa College and worked at a grocery store and a public service office while waiting for Wayne Gardner, her sweetheart and singing partner, to marry her on furlough from World War II. As newlyweds, they lived in Ohio, Tennessee, Illinois and Florida while he finished military service.
Their four daughters were born in Colorado and Utah, as Wayne pursued studies and career in crop science. Later they lived in Davis and Brookings, S.D. Upon Wayne’s retirement, Leona suggested that they purchase a motor home so they could easily visit their Colorado and California relatives. They enjoyed the motorhome trips and conventions so much, that they made it permanent and settled in a mobile home in Woodland’s Leisureville park.
Leona was an enthusiastic homemaker, providing her family with delicious and healthy cooking and expert sewing, hair cutting, and always-loving care. Fruits and vegetables from Wayne’s garden were canned, preserved and frozen. Beautiful wedding dresses, baby things, children’s outfits, ballet costumes and doll clothes were sewn, as well as most of her own clothing.
She wrote letters weekly to all faraway family and taught her children to do so. She did day care for some of the grandchildren. In addition to hosting holidays, Leona and Wayne put together annual week-long summer gatherings of the girls and their growing families, making sure the extended family stayed close.
As far as her family knows, Leona was the last survivor of her parents’ six children, her brothers- and sisters-in-law, and any of her cousins. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Janet Gardner Lee of Woodland.
She leaves a legacy of loving families, survived by three daughters, Susan Larock (Bruce) and Barbara Gardner (Robert Poeschel) of Davis, and Kathrine Gardner (Kit Nelson Bedford) of Sacramento; grandchildren Lynne Larock (Scott Lindhurst) and Jean Floth (David) of Granite Bay, John Leeman (Kaliela) of Woodland, and Mary Kaplan (Justin) of Los Angeles; and great-grandchildren Henry and Margaret Lindhurst, Emily and Anderson Floth, and Julia Leeman. Memorials may be given to YoloCares hospice or the donor’s choice.
