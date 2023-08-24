Loadel Piner

June 13, 1928 — Aug. 3, 2023
On Aug. 3, 2023, Loadel Grace Harter Piner released her final breath in
the loving embrace of her children in Davis.
Up until six days prior, she was the ever-cheerful, love-filled independent optimist she had always been, but she could not rally from a significant fall. Her light and joy were evident to friends and family in June as we celebrated her 95th birthday. We hold the memories of that day close.
Loadel was born on June 13, 1928, to Howard Hain Harter and Norma Delores Petro Harter in Yuba City, California. Loadel thrived as their only child yet considered her many Harter cousins her siblings, relishing every holiday and get-together. Her father, a farmer and one of the founding brothers of Harter Packing Company, developed an early cling peach for canning which he named after her. The Loadel peach is the family legacy.
After graduating from Yuba City High School in 1946 and selling bonds and stamps for the WWII effort, Loadel was accepted to her mother’s alma mater, Mills College, in Oakland. An active student, she made life-long friends, majoring in American Civilization and Philosophy, finding her stride in writing and editing.
Upon graduation from Mills in 1950, she spent a year in New York, working at the foreign cable desk at Time Life. In 1951 she returned to the Bay Area and married Norman Frank Piner. The couple settled in El Cerrito, California, where Loadel edited the Mills Quarterly alumnae magazine while raising their first two children, Kelleen and Matthew.
Loadel and Norman moved to Yuba City in 1957, where son Steven was born in 1960. Loadel’s days were spent as a doting room mother, den mother, Camp Fire Leader, chauffeur, Sunday school teacher, prolific letter writer and every other role a dedicated, energetic, civic-minded young woman could agree to do to be helpful for her family and her community.
Her service and selflessness continued throughout the 58 years she lived in Yuba City, following a pattern set by her parents. She was a integral part of St. Andrew Presbyterian church, where she sang in the choir and helped plan and landscape the grounds. She also supported and sustained the Sutter County Museum, which her parents conceived and endowed.
She was active in P.E.O. chapters HA, SE, and Alpha Sigma, Rotary Inner Wheel, and Fortnightly. Any organization that sought to educate or inspire, that appreciated integrity or philanthropy, could count on her. Later, as her children moved out, Loadel embraced her wanderlust and persistent curiosity and traveled, taking tons of pictures, proud to display her ‘best’ ones to relive the journey and share her tales of adventure.
A consummate and generous hostess, Loadel opened her Yuba City home and beautiful garden often to entertain or celebrate, sharing her floral or vegetal bounty with friends and neighbors. Oh, those fabulous neighbors! Holidays with her children and their families were precious and glorious times for her.
Loadel was preceded in death by Norman in October of 2021. She is survived by Kelleen Piner (Robert Blanco), Matthew Piner (Margaret) and Steven Piner (Deidra). Her seven adored grandchildren, Brian, Evan and Graham Blanco, Rachael O’Brien (Tyler Blackney), Johnathan Piner, Lauren and Hayden (Claudia) Piner, feel honored to have had her in their lives, and Kiera O’Brien Blackney was the great-granddaughter spark who lit up Loadel’s eyes for the past year. Her beloved cat, Pepper, resides with cousin Ray at Carlton, her last home in Davis, which brings us all comfort.
