Michiko “Joann” McCarthy was born May 2, 1936, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She died peacefully on Aug. 4, 2023, in Roseville, with her family by her side.
Joann was raised in Idaho by her mother, Tori Taniyama, and father Bunri (“Frank”) Taniyama, with four sisters and two brothers. Two older siblings were raised in Japan, and one was deceased. Her family struggled during World War II due to discrimination against Japanese-Americans.
Joann graduated from Pocatello High School before seeking adventure and work in Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Honolulu. There, she met and married James Joseph McCarthy, with whom she had three children.
Joann earned a bachelor’s and then master’s degrees in communicative disorders from California State University Long Beach. She worked as a speech therapist for Fullerton Joint Union High School District for more than 30 years.
She lived most of her adult life in Huntington Beach, before retiring and moving to Atria Covell Gardens in Davis in 2009, after an illness. Her years in Davis were happy ones, often spent in the company of her beloved granddaughters and companion Paul Mason.
The final year of her life she was lovingly cared for at Cherry Ridge Villa in Roseville by caretakers Yoko and Jerson.
Joann loved music, animals, making art, free stuff, working out and being with family. She liked to laugh and always appreciated a good story. Those who knew her will miss Joann’s feisty spirit, keen instincts and her remarkable stories from her remarkable life.
She is survived by her son Dan McCarthy of New York; daughters Malia McCarthy (Brandon Bridges) of Davis and Veronica McCarthy Saint (Sanjay Saint) of Ann Arbor, Mich; grandchildren Emma and Frances Bridges, and Sean and Kirin Saint; sister Pamela Nukaya (Ken); brother-in-law Murvel Little; and nieces and nephews.
Joann’s remains will be interred at Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, Idaho, where she will join her parents and beloved sister Lery. The burial of ashes will take place in a private ceremony in 2024.
