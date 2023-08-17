Norma Meyer died peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 7.
Born in Los Angeles, Norma was a true California native, a land she loved her entire life. Her father, Conrad Ecklund, was vice-president of the U.S. Geological Survey, and Norma and her sister Jean spent their formative years on survey expeditions of the uncharted West.
The family settled in Sacramento, where she developed her lifelong passion for music. She graduated from Mills College in 1948 with a major in Music Education, studying harmony with the French composer Darius Milhaud and watching as a young Dave Brubeck launched his career.
An inspirational teacher, she worked for many years as a classroom teacher at Peter Burnett School in Sacramento.
She married John Meyer in 1960, adopting his two children, Margo and Alan; she and John then had two more, Steve and Don. After moving to Davis in 1969, she taught fifth and sixth grade at Pioneer Elementary School until her retirement in 1986.
At Pioneer, she was renowned for staging Gilbert and Sullivan musicals with her schoolchildren. John and Norma sang in the Davis Community Church Chancel Choir and, in the late 1970s, founded a handbell choir that she directed well into her 90s.
Norma loved California but loved traveling just as much — with her sister Jean, with John, and with her family. She loved her Mocha Joe's coffee group, her frequent family gatherings, and, in her later years, her wonderful caregivers, Manu and Lo Qalobula.
She is survived by her four children, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service for Norma is planned at Davis Community Church scheduled for Oct. 21.
