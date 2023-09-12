Tina Montijo

Tina Ann Montijo, age 88, passed away on Sept. 3, 2023. As a resident of Davis for 68 years, Tina was the seventh of 12 siblings, and born in Santa Paula on March 21, 1935, to Mercedes and Joseph Ramirez.
Tina completed cosmetology school in her 20s and opened her first business, called the Mona Lisa Beauty Salon, in Davis in 1967. In 1974, Tina later went on to become a well-known Realtor and a recognized resident of the Davis community with nearly 40 years in the real estate business.
Tina was a tenacious, strong, independent woman with a very generous heart for others in need. When Tina moved to Davis in 1955 she was passionate and devoted in community services helping the migrants and their families. She was the light of a party and always knew how to bring a room of strangers together with laughter and fun. Tina will forever be in many hearts.
Preceding her in death was her son Michael Montijo, ex-husband Mike Montijo, and siblings Lupe Camacho, Virginia Martinez, Raymond Ramirez, Albert Ramirez, Ciro Ramirez and Jesse Ramirez.
She is survived by her daughter Lisa Markey and son-in-law Rick Markey; son David Montijo; granddaughter Lila Montijo; and siblings Alice Pinedo, Margaret Chavez, Rosie Fierro, Angie Sherard and Linda Ramirez. Also, Tina had many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
A funeral mass is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at St. James Catholic Church, 1275 B. St., Davis; and a graveside service will be held at Davis Cemetery, immediately following church services, at 820 Pole Line Road in Davis. All family and friends are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.