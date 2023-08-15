On the 4th of July, 2023, William (Bill) left this world, worse for losing him and better than he entered it. Born in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Sept. 24, 1943, to Samuel Howard and Pearl Sadie Kimball, Bill spent his childhood moving around the country.
His travels continued during his education. Graduating from high school in Anchorage, Alaska, he worked his way through his bachelor’s degree at Oregon State, his master’s at San Jose State (where he met his bride-to-be, Louanna), and his doctorate in engineering at UC Davis, graduating with honors and receiving a lifetime membership to the engineering honors society, The Bent.
It was here in Davis that he and his now wife, Louanna, built a home and a family. They have resided in Davis for 52 years.
Throughout his career as a metallurgical engineer, he worked to make our world a safer place, performing failure analysis, process development and quality assurance on parts for countless products from toys to satellites before his retirement.
His spiritual journey was deeply important to him as his faith carried him through hard times. He reflected the love and support from The Lord to those around him. He loved the natural world and was most at peace when out in it, whether hiking, fishing, skiing, camping or just sitting in the shade feeding the squirrels.
Some fathers are “Garage Dads” but Bill was a “Yard Man”. His medium was brick, concrete, wood and PVC. His canvas was patio covers, fences, fishponds and shade trees. He never met a problem he couldn’t fix with a trip to the hardware store or a delivery of flagstone and decomposed granite.
Bill was a loving, patient and humble man who treated everyone with kindness and respect. The eagerness and care that drove his work and hobbies shone through his life as a son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, uncle and loyal friend.
His passing was preceded by his parents and his sister, Nancy Kimball Moreno. He will be greatly missed by his wife; children, Aaron (Sonia) and Ian (Kilianne); grandchildren Ethan, Aiden, Mila, Cole and Ewan; sister Barbara Scanlon; sisters-in-law Phyllis Ronhaar (Larry) and Patricia Pennington; nieces Susan Ronhaar (Adam), Jennifer Williams (Keith), Carie Cyphers (Shane), Laura Little (Cameron), Christie Painter (Troy); and many wonderful great- nieces, nephews, family friends and anyone who was fortunate enough to know him.
The Kimballs are planning a celebration of life in the future. Bill is interred at Davis Cemetery in Davis.
