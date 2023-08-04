High school athletic directors in the Sac-Joaquin Section have been busy gearing up for the upcoming fall sports season.
But Davis High is in search of a new athletic director.
Jeff Lorenson, who served as the school's athletic director since 2014, resigned toward the end of July after the section hired him as the new assistant commissioner. He started his new role on Tuesday.
Davis High Principal Bryce Geigle said in an email this week that he and Assistant Principal Chandra Wengler would oversee the Blue Devils' athletic department at this time.
The Davis Joint Unified School District is officially advertising the AD job through edjoin.org. The job was posted on July 28.
"We know this is a critical position that our community is interested in supporting, and we are confident that we will attract some great candidates as full-time Athletic Director positions leading excellent high school athletic programs are rare," said Kristin Connor, who is the public information officer for the school district. "We, to put it simply, are looking for a great candidate - one who has the key skills, abilities and experience outlined in the job description.
"We hope to see applicants with a variety of backgrounds apply, and we are confident we will find a leader who can continue to advance DSHS Athletics, support our coaches, community and our student-athletes."
Connor further stated that at this time, because of the "nature of our hiring process," the school district is not able to share information with applicants that might have already applied.
"We are in the process of finalizing our interview and selection timelines," Connor said.
Deadline for anyone applying for the job is Thursday, Aug. 15 at 5 p.m.
The job description, according to the ad on edjoin.org, goes as follows:
*Bachelor’s degree
*Five years' experience as a varsity or junior varsity coach.
*California Teaching Credential preferred, not required
*California Administrative Services Credential preferred, not required
*Valid California Class C driver’s license
*Resume, letters of recommendation, letter of introduction and copy of transcripts.
*Length of work year is 211 days.
The salary for the position is listed between $110,115 to $134,737 a year.
— Contact Mike Bush at mike@davisenterprise.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MBDavisSports
