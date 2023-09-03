Former Davis High Athletic Director Jeff Lorenson (right), seen here giving Malaya Wright her Female Athlete of the Year award at the Senior Awards Ceremony at the Richard Brunelle Performance Hall on May 30, left the position toward the end of July to become the assistant commissioner of the Sac-Joaquin Section. According to the Davis Joint Unified School District, the current vacated AD position should be filled this month. Interviews were held last week, with more this week.
A new Davis High athletic director should be named this month.
According to Kristin Conner, public information director for the Davis Joint Unified School District, interviews were held the last week of August. But the district is not done yet.
"Final interviews are planned for late (this) week, so I anticipate we’ll have someone identified by mid-September," said Connor in an email.
Whomever becomes DHS' next athletic director, according to the edjoin.org ad that was posted toward the end of July, would earn a projected salary between $110,115 to $134,737 a year.
The school's athletic director position became vacant when Jeff Lorenson resigned after eight years. Lorenson is the new assistant commissioner for the Sac-Joaquin Section, which is the governing body for high school athletics. The section covers schools from Yuba City to Mariposa.
Derek Brothers, who served as the director of personnel services for DJUSD, has been serving as the DHS interim athletic director. He retired from his director of personnel position earlier this year.
Shortly after Lorenson announced his resignation toward the end of July, DHS Principal Bryce Geigle said via email that he and Assistant Principal Chandra Wengler would oversee the Blue Devils' athletic program.
