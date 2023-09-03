MalaylaWright-20230530_DHSAwards_81w

Former Davis High Athletic Director Jeff Lorenson (right), seen here giving Malaya Wright her Female Athlete of the Year award at the Senior Awards Ceremony at the Richard Brunelle Performance Hall on May 30, left the position toward the end of July to become the assistant commissioner of the Sac-Joaquin Section. According to the Davis Joint Unified School District, the current vacated AD position should be filled this month. Interviews were held last week, with more this week.

 Christoph Lossin/Enterprise file photo

A new Davis High athletic director should be named this month.

According to Kristin Conner, public information director for the Davis Joint Unified School District, interviews were held the last week of August. But the district is not done yet.

