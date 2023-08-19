ELK GROVE — Jeff Lorenson is adjusting to his new role and office.
The former Davis High athletic director, who became the Sac-Joaquin Section's new assistant commissioner on Aug. 1, and the staff will be on the move again soon.
"A great office, great comradery with the staff," said Lorenson on Thursday afternoon, where the section had its annual Media Day meeting that is held the day before the start of the high school football season. "It's a world-wind right now with eligibility and trying to get out to all of the league meetings throughout the section. It's been a great start. It's been good to get out and meet some of the (athletic directors) and principals... put names to faces."
Lorenson is part of the staff that include Commissioner Michael Garrison, and Assistant Commissioners Will DeBoard and Jason Feuerbach.
"Mike, Will and Jason have been humbly supportive of me," Lorenson said. "If I have a question, pop into their office and ask the question. Make sure we do things right."
He further stated that, "It's exciting to be able to go to high school contests... as a section representative but also as a fan of high school sports."
Lorenson served as DHS' athletic director from 2014 through the end of July.
One of the benefits of Lorenson's new role with the section is coming home in time to watch his children compete in sports. His son plays on the Inderkum Jr. Tigers football team and his daughter plays on the Inderkum High junior varsity volleyball team. And having dinner at a descent time.
One of Lorenson's duties as the assistant commissioner is processing student-athletes eligibility requests to schools A-L, according to the section's website at www.cifsjs.org., under governance and transfers.
"It's been a pretty smooth transition," Lorenson said. "I'm just on the other side of the computer now; instead of inputting the information now it's coming to me to review for schools."
The section's temporary office is located at 9245 Laguna Springs Drive, Suite 160. The section expects to move into its new office on the east side of Highway 99 in January or March 2024. The new address will be 9381 E. Stockton Blvd., Suite 112.
"It's a nice spot to be, good temporary office," Lorenson said. "I know that the new building is going to be beautiful. We're just living out of boxes for now and living out of a computer."
Traveling to and from work, according to Lorenson, is about the same as it was when he was the AD at DHS. He and his family live in the Sacramento area.
Lorenson admits he misses the students and staff at DHS.
"I miss the people at Davis," Lorenson said. "Students are coming back soon (DHS students return to classes on Tuesday), which is going to be very exciting. Davis is a great place."
— Contact Mike Bush at mike@davisenterprise.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MBDavisSports.
