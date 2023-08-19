Jeff Lorenson

Jeff Lorenson, who was the Davis High athletic director from 2014 to the end of July, works at his desk in his new role as the Sac-Joaquin Section assistant commissioner.

 Mike Bush/Enterprise photo

ELK GROVE — Jeff Lorenson is adjusting to his new role and office.

The former Davis High athletic director, who became the Sac-Joaquin Section's new assistant commissioner on Aug. 1, and the staff will be on the move again soon.

— Contact Mike Bush at mike@davisenterprise.net. Follow on Twitter: @MBDavisSports.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.