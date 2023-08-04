WEST SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento River Cats built a comfortable lead with six early runs, only to have it spoiled by two eighth-inning home runs from the Reno Aces, who secured a 9-6 victory at Sutter Health Park on Wednesday afternoon.
After holding the Aces scoreless in the top of the seventh inning, River Cats reliever Raymond Burgos became responsible for Sacramento’s collapse in the eighth. He was removed with an out remaining in the frame following a two-run home run from Sergio Alcantara and a solo home run from Buddy Kennedy.
Burgos’ blown save was the difference in the River Cats’ (45-58) second loss against the Aces (57-47) in as many days. In the series opener on Tuesday, Reno claimed a 5-1 win, thwarting Sacramento starter Kai-Wei Teng’s 13-strikeout, one-hit outing.
Sean Hjelle, who started for the River Cats on Wednesday, found himself in some early trouble after second baseman Marco Luciano botched a would-be double play ball in the top of the second inning. Hjelle struck the next batter out, before a single to right field from Blaze Alexander scored Diego Castillo from third base to put Reno in front 1-0.
The Aces tacked on another run in the inning as Ali Sanchez crossed the plate on a double play groundout from Alcantara. Hjelle avoided any more damage by striking out Dominic Fletcher.
Sacramento’s offense got going in the bottom half of the frame, which opened with Reno starter José Ruiz walking two runners and giving up a single. After Ruiz got Mark Mathias to chase a curveball in the dirt, Bryce Johnson’s groundout was enough to bring home David Villar for the River Cats’ first run.
Two innings later, Sacramento pulled in front 3-2 behind Brett Wisely’s two-run home run over the right field wall. The River Cats scored three more times in the inning, twice from a throwing error and once on a single from Marco Luciano.
Reno promptly responded after Phillip Evans hit a three-run home run to cut his team’s deficit to 6-5 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Hjelle was replaced by Nick Avila, who induced a ground ball for the final out.
Avila handled the following inning, but when Burgos stepped in for the seventh and eighth, he relinquished Sacramento’s lead by giving up three runs.
The Aces added their last run in the top of the ninth inning when River Cats reliever Erik Miller issued a walk to Fletcher, which forced in Tristin English from third base.
Sacramento was finished off in the bottom of the frame by Aces reliever Andrew Saalfrank (2-1), who was credited with the win after pitching 2.1 innings.
Reno’s victory gives it a 2-0 lead in the series, while extending Sacramento’s losing streak to four games. The River Cats (40-51) haven’t won at home since July 23.
The Aces and River Cats will face off four more times before the series ends on Sunday.
— Henry Krueger is a journalism major at Gonzaga University. He is a correspondent at The Enterprise this spring/summer, and interned here in 2022. Follow him on Twitter: @henrykrveger
