EL PASO, Texas —The Sacramento River Cats saved their best for last in the series opener against the El Paso Chihuahuas, clawing out of a 3-0 hole with nine runs in the final third of the contest for a 9-6 victory on Tuesday.

Brandon Dixon was the culprit behind a solo home run that gave an early lead to the Chihuahuas (53-68), and then they added on against Sacramento (52-58) and starter Miguel Yajure in the fourth with a double and a sacrifice fly by Jantzen Witte.  

