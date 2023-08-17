SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings will begin the 2023-24 regular season on the road against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. (PDT).
Then the Kings return to Golden 1 Center for their home opener against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. in a nationally televised contest on ESPN before facing off with the Los Angeles Lakers in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.
The Kings will play nine road games in November, including a three-game road trip against the Golden State Warriors (Nov. 1) and two contests against the Houston Rockets (Nov. 4 and Nov. 6).
Sacramento returns to Golden 1 Center for a three-game homestand to take on the Portland Trail Blazers (Nov. 8), the Oklahoma City Thunder (Nov. 10) in the team’s first in-season tournament contest and the Cleveland Cavaliers (Nov. 13, NBA TV).
The Kings will then embark on a six-game road trip that tips off with two games on ESPN, including matchups against the Lakers (Nov. 15) and the San Antonio Spurs (Nov. 17) in Sacramento’s second in-season tournament contest. Sacramento finishes the road trip with games against the Dallas Mavericks (Nov. 19) and New Orleans Pelicans (Nov. 20, Nov. 22) and their third in-season tournament game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (Nov. 24).
The Kings round out November with an appearance on TNT in their final in-season tournament game at home against the Golden State Warriors (Nov. 28) before taking on the LA Clippers (Nov. 29, NBA TV).
Kings fans will experience several high-caliber matchups at Golden 1 Center in December, including the team’s first meeting against Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and the reigning NBA champions, the Denver Nuggets (Dec. 2, NBA TV).
The Kings take on the Brooklyn Nets (Dec. 11) before traveling to Southern California to take on the Los Angeles Clippers (Dec. 12).
Sacramento returns home to kick off a six-game homestand, tying its longest of the season. The Kings will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (Dec. 14), Utah Jazz (Dec. 16, NBA TV) and Washington Wizards (Dec. 18) before welcoming Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics (Dec. 20, NBA TV) and Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns (Dec. 22).
The Kings conclude the homestand on the second night of a back-to-back versus the Minnesota Timberwolves (Dec. 23).
The final road trip of 2023 begins with a matchup in Portland against the Trail Blazers (Dec. 26) followed by a matchup versus the Atlanta Hawks (Dec. 29).
Sacramento finishes the year with a New Year’s Eve contest against the Memphis Grizzlies (Dec. 31).
In January 2024, Sacramento starts with four games at home, taking on the Charlotte Hornets (Jan. 2), Orlando Magic (Jan. 3), Toronto Raptors (Jan. 5) and the New Orleans Pelicans (Jan. 7) in a 3 p.m. start.
Sacramento then heads out on the road for five games against the Detroit Pistons (Jan. 9), Charlotte Hornets (Jan. 10), Philadelphia 76ers (Jan. 12), Milwaukee Bucks (Jan. 14) and Phoenix Suns (Jan. 16) before returning to Golden 1 Center for matchups against the Indiana Pacers (Jan. 18) and Atlanta Hawks (Jan. 22, NBA TV).
Following the two-game homestand, the Kings end January and begin February with a seven-game road trip, their longest of the season. Sacramento gets the trip underway against the Warriors in a nationally televised contest on TNT (Jan. 25).
The Kings then make their way to Texas to square off with the Mavericks (Jan. 27) before heading to Memphis for a meeting with the Grizzlies (Jan. 29).
Sacramento ends January with a clash in Miami against Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and the Heat (Jan.31). February will begin with back-to-back contests against the Indiana Pacers (Feb. 2) and Chicago Bulls (Feb. 3) with the trip’s final game concluding against the Cleveland Cavaliers (Feb. 5).
Next, the Kings arrive back in Sacramento to play the Detroit Pistons (Feb. 7), and the Denver Nuggets (Feb. 9). Sacramento then heads back on the road for three games before the All-Star break with matchups against the Oklahoma City Thunder (Feb. 11), Phoenix Suns (Feb. 13, TNT) and Denver Nuggets (Feb. 14).
The Kings close out February with two home games against the San Antonio Spurs (Feb. 22) and Miami Heat (Feb. 26, NBA TV) and two road outings against the LA Clippers (Feb. 25, ESPN) and the Denver Nuggets (Feb. 28), marking their third game of the month versus the defending champs.
In March, Sacramento will play 11 games at home, which marks the most games at Golden 1 Center in a single month during the 2023-24 season. The Kings take on the Chicago Bulls (Mar. 4) at Golden 1 Center before making their final trip to Los Angeles for a game against the Lakers (March 6).
The Kings return to Sacramento to play the San Antonio Spurs (March 7), marking the first game of their second six-game homestand of the season. Sacramento then hosts the Houston Rockets (March 10) and Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and the Milwaukee Bucks (March 12) ahead of the team’s last meeting of the season with the Lakers (March 13, ESPN). The Kings wrap up the homestand with a game against Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and the New York Knicks (March 16) and a matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (March 18).
To end the March slate, Sacramento hits the road for three games in four nights with stops at the Toronto Raptors (March 20), Washington Wizards (March 21) and Orlando Magic (March 23). The Kings travel back to Sacramento to face Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers (March 25, NBA TV) and the Mavericks (March 26, TNT). Sacramento takes on the Dallas Mavericks for a second consecutive contest (March 29, NBA TV) followed by a Sunday matchup versus the Utah Jazz (March 31).
The Kings tip-off April by hosting the Clippers (April 2, TNT) to conclude the five-game homestand.
Sacramento travels to New York for their final road trip of the season to take on the Knicks (April 4), accompanied by a contest at TD Garden against the Boston Celtics (April 5, NBA TV).
The team finishes the road trip with matchups against the Brooklyn Nets (April 7) and Oklahoma City Thunder (April 9) before wrapping up the regular season at home with games against the New Orleans Pelicans (April 11, TNT), Phoenix Suns (April 12, NBA TV) and Portland Trailblazers (April 14).
Tickets for games at Golden 1 Center will go on sale on Friday.
