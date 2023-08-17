0430KingsFinal-MB_0833w

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) goes to the basket in front of Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) in Game 7 of the NBA Western Conference playoffs first round at the Golden 1 Center on April 30. 

 Mike Bush/Enterprise file photo

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Kings will begin the 2023-24 regular season on the road against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. (PDT).

Then the Kings return to Golden 1 Center for their home opener against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. in a nationally televised contest on ESPN before facing off with the Los Angeles Lakers in Sacramento on Sunday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.

