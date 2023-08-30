As Dan Hawkins begins his 41st season coaching football at a variety of levels, he still contends winning and losing usually comes down to just three plays a game.
"Last year there were a couple of games where just one play made all the difference," said the UC Davis head coach as he begins his seventh season leading his alma mater.
Hawkins and the Aggies were scheduled for a 1 p.m. Wednesday charter flight from Sacramento to Dallas, where the team will overnight before bussing to Commerce for Thursday night's season opener against Texas A&M-Commerce.
Game time is 7 p.m. (5 p.m. PDT) at 11,582-seat Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium on the A&M campus.
No, the field is not named for the Aggie head coach. It bears the name of Ernest Hawkins, a legendary figure in
Commerce history.
The Aggies began "fall" camp for the 2023 season on July 31 and Hawkins noted that his players are anxious for the season to start with an interesting non-conference game against the Commerce Lions of the Southland Conference.
The Aggies and Lions have met twice, both resulting in lopsided wins for UCD. In 1998 the Aggies took a 34-10 road win, then blasted the Lions, 36-0, the next year on Toomey Field.
The Lions won an NCAA Division II national championship in 2017, then in 2022 moved up to the Football Championship subdivision where the Aggies reside, finishing 5-6 overall and 3-3 in league play in their inaugural FCS season.
"That a pretty good showing for their first year in the division," Hawkins noted.
The Aggies were 6-5 in 2022 against the strongest schedule in school history, barely missing the 24-team FCS playoff that resulted in South Dakota State claiming the national title. UCD fell, 24-22, to the Jackrabbits in early September in one of those games Hawkins described as coming down to one play - a failed Aggie two-point conversion attempt late in the fourth quarter that could have forced overtime.
After losing the season finale to Big Sky co-champion Sacramento State, 27-21, the Aggies sat silently on Selection Sunday as their name was not called for the playoff.
"There's still a little bit of a sting from that and the way things finished, but this is a new year," added Hawkins, who is 37-27 in his six seasons at UC Davis and 148-89-1 in his 21 seasons as a head coach, with previous stops at Willamette, Boise State and Colorado.
"People ask me if I'm excited about the season starting, but I don't know if that's really the right word," Hawkins went on.
"Every year at this time there's mystery, intrigue, promise and hope. All I know is we have some very good players. Lots of talent, depth and experience. And we have culture in spades. We've had a good camp, and we came out of it pretty healthy. We're ready to go."
While he loves playing in front of home crowds at UC Davis Health Stadium, Hawkins sees advantages to road games as well.
"I love taking the guys on the road and showing them a different part of the country," he said.
"It's a great way to show off our campus. It's good for the fans and it's good for the players. It's going to be fun going to Texas."
Hawkins' only lament about the trip is that UCD's traveling squad consists of just 76 players, while there are 109 on the roster.
"Those guys left behind are working just as hard as anyone else and I just wish I could take them all," said the Aggie coach.
The traveling squad will be the same size for the Sept. 9 game against No. 18 Oregon State in Corvallis.
The Aggies open their five-game home schedule Sept. 16 with a 7 p.m. non-conference battle with Southern Utah.
Much of the optimism surrounding UCD's 2023 campaign centers on returning quarterback Miles Hastings, who led the Big Sky last year with 3,048 yards passing while hitting 69.8 percent of his attempts. In one three-game stretch against Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado and Cal Poly, Hastings hit 82 percent for 1,004 yards and nine scores, with no interceptions.
Hawkins recalled that former Colorado head coach Bill McCartney told him the four most powerful words a coach can say to a player are "I believe in you."
Hawkins leaves no doubt that he believes in Miles Hastings.
"His mastery of the offense is just so impressive and he's really taking a leadership role now," he said.
Texas A&M-Commerce, meanwhile, has a new head coach in school Hall of Famer and former A&M quarterback Clint Dolezel, a three-sport star who enjoyed a 13-year playing career in the Arena Football League.
The Lions started last season 5-2, but finished with four straight losses, something they hope to correct against the Aggies.
Back to run the A&M offense is Eric Rodriguez, who threw for 1,523 yards and 16 touchdowns last fall, along with running back Reggie Branch, who rushed for 402 yards and five scores.
The Lions led the Southland Conference in defense last year and hope to complement that this season with a more consistent performance on offense, focused primarily on a strong running game.
The Aggies and Lions are two of the oldest programs currently playing FCS football. Commerce began the sport in 1914, one year before UC Davis, then known as the University Farm, began its football history with a 3-2 campaign under head coach R.E. Harmon that included wins over Nevada, the San Francisco Nationals and the Cal Frosh.
