The mailbag is full to overflowing and my mom told me if someone sends you a letter, you should always respond, even if the letter writer was unkind.
WRITES RICHARD IN SOUTH DAVIS ... "Will Aggie football be back in the playoffs this fall?"
Richard — Better than an even chance. As you will remember, they missed the playoffs by the slimmest of margins last year, even though they were one of the best teams in the nation over the second half of the season.
No matter, for a talented and experienced quarterback returns, along with an explosive and hard-nosed running back, and a particularly nasty and incredibly hungry defense.
There are always a number of variables, starting of course with injuries. If everyone stays healthy, the Ags are a top 10 team with a shot at the Big Sky championship. Given that the NCAA takes 24 teams to the FCS playoff, you do the math.
The Big Sky will have an unusually high number of new head coaches this fall, which always throws a wrench into making predictions. Can recent powers like Weber State and Sacramento State maintain their lofty status now that Weber's Jay Hill and the Hornets' Troy Taylor have moved on? Tough call, because those two will be hard to replace.
Both coaches knew their craft well and regularly exceeded expectations. Transition years are difficult. Both Weber and Sac State will be good, but will they be great? It remains to be seen. The Aggies, incidentally, play both Weber State and Sac State this year.
The best game on the home schedule may well be October 7 when Montana comes to town. Most everyone outside of Missoula felt the Aggies should have made the playoffs last year instead of the Griz. It's not a "revenge" game by any means, but there should be a lot on the line for both teams.
Another interesting matchup comes the week before the Montana game when UCD travels to Cal Poly, which has a new head coach in Paul Wulff, the former Davis High and Washington State star.
And yet another intriguing showdown comes November 11 in Pocatello when Aggie head coach Dan Hawkins faces his son Cody, the new head coach at Idaho State. I expect the ESPN Game Day crew to be there.
I can hardly wait.
WRITES TOM ON SYCAMORE ... "Are tickets for the Oregon State game available yet?"
Tom — UC Davis received several hundred tickets to the Aggie-Beaver matchup September 9 in Corvallis and they're available through the UC Davis Box Office. Reser Stadium is sparkling with a fancy new remodel and there's not a bad seat in the house.
Another option is through Oregon State or even the secondary market.
Given that this is the first game in the newly remodeled stadium, it is certain to be a sellout. That, plus the fact the Beavers are coming off a 10-3 season - their best in years - that included a 30-3 win over Florida in the Las Vegas Bowl.
Game time is 6 p.m., which will give Aggie fans who make the trip a chance to enjoy all the wonders of Corvallis.
Of course, if UCD receives an invite to the Pac-4 Conference between now and then, all bets are off.
WRITES NANCY FROM THE WEST DAVIS PICKLEBALL EMPORIUM ... "If you go to play pickleball as a twosome, another twosome immediately invites you to join them."
For dinner?
"If either twosome leaves, another extends an invitation. There is a lot of teaching and encouragement. Like 'great try' when you totally whiff."
Nancy, if I can't hit a wiffleball moving at 3 mph on a court the size of a postage stamp, I don't want anyone to tell me "nice try." In my mind I'm a world-class Olympic athlete who should be able to pick up a paddle in the morning and be pretty good at this sport by lunchtime.
