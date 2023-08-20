It may feel like mid-summer, but already it's time to be talking about the upcoming college football season.
Sometimes I think it's more fun to speculate about what might be than to experience the actual games.
In other words, in the preseason, your team is always undefeated, players are talking about going to the Rose Bowl and the head coach claims this is the best team our alma mater has ever fielded.
I mean, what else is the coach going to say before the season starts, that this is the worst team he's ever had?
And while I feel that name, image and likeness compensation, combined with the transfer portal, may ultimately be the death of major college football, I still look forward to the upcoming season with the same enthusiasm I always have.
I've been fortunate to cover Aggie football for more seasons than I have fingers and toes, and the 2023 schedule is intriguing, to say the least.
The Aggies open with a rare August start at Texas A&M-Commerce of the Southland Conference on Thursday evening, August 31. Wow. That's just around the corner.
The Lions were 5-6 a year ago and are on a rebuilding mission.
Next comes the annual step up to the FBS - the old Division I-A — for a game against resurgent Oregon State in Corvallis.
The Beavers are on a definite upswing after finishing 10-3 last season and routing Florida, 30-3 in the Las Vegas Bowl.
An added bonus is that UC Davis will be the first opponent to face the Beavers in the dramatically refurbished Reser Stadium, which is guaranteed to be sold out.
The Aggies and Beavers have actually met four times in the distant past, playing every year from 1927-30 when it looked as if these two traditionally agricultural schools might become regular rivals.
The Beavers won those four games, all in Corvallis, by scores of 25-6, 14-0, 19-0 and 20-0.
In recent years, the Aggies have ventured frequently into the Pac-12, playing Stanford, Cal, Oregon and Arizona State, with a win at Stanford in 2005 the most memorable.
Future schedules include UCLA, Washington and Cal, but a 2021 game against USC was scrubbed when the Trojans decided it was beneath their dignity to play an FCS school. (Especially one that might beat them.)
UCD comes home for the first time the third week of the season, Sept. 16, against former Big Sky member Southern Utah, then stays home the next Saturday to open Big Sky play against Eastern Washington.
Eastern has been a dominant force in the Big Sky and nationally for more than a decade, but fell on hard times last fall, going just 2-6 in league play and 3-8 overall.
An interesting matchup is in store Sept. 30, when UCD travels to San Luis Obispo to take on Cal Poly, which has just hired former Davis High star and former Aggie assistant Paul Wulff as head coach.
Wulff has previously been a head coach at Eastern Washington and at his alma mater, Washington State.
The Mustangs will definitely be in a rebuilding mode after several lean years, but if anyone can turn the program around, it's Paul Wulff.
Wulff is one of five new head coaches in the Big Sky this fall.
Two traditional Big Sky powers, Montana and Sacramento State, will visit UCD this fall, the Griz on October 7 and the Hornets to end the regular season on Nov.18.
Portland State provides the other home game on Nov. 4.
Other road games are Oct. 14 at Weber State, Oct. 28 at Northern Arizona and Nov.11 at Idaho State.
The UCD-Idaho State contest indoors at Holt Arena in Pocatello will feature Aggie head coach Dan Hawkins matching game plans with his son, new ISU head coach Cody Hawkins.
ESPN's Game Day may be considering showing up for that one.
— Contact Bob Dunning at bdunning@davisenterprise.net.
