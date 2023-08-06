There's only one thing more fun than the college football season itself and that's every summer when the preseason rankings come out telling us with certainty what will happen come fall.
The rankings trickle out from May through July from a variety of polls staffed by "experts," who have perfectly tuned crystal balls that we mere mortals don't have access to.
There's the Athlon Poll and the Hero Sports Poll and the Lindy's Poll and the Coaches Poll and the One Guy in His Garage Drinking Pabst Blue Ribbon Poll.
They all pick South Dakota State to win the Football Championship Subdivision national title when all is said and done come January of 2024.
The championship game of the 24-team FCS playoff is scheduled for January 6 in Frisco, Texas.
It's easy, of course, to pick the Jackrabbits after they ran through a 14-1 season and blasted perennial champion North Dakota State, 45-21, in the title game.
In fact, the only truly scary game the Jackrabbits had all fall was a 24-22 win over UC Davis in early September, a failed two-point conversion attempt keeping the Aggies from forcing overtime.
Until last year, North Dakota State had won nine of the previous 11 FCS national championships.
Thus - surprise, surprise - every poll I've seen this summer has North Dakota State listed No. 2. The folks putting together these polls are so daring it makes my skin crawl.
Last year the Aggies started the season 1-4 against the toughest opening schedule in school history, then the offense exploded during a five-game streak in which UCD consecutively scored 56, 58, 59, 43 and 44 points.
Included in that was a 44-26 rout of No. 15 Idaho in the next-to-last game of the season.
But, when all was said and done, Idaho was one of five Big Sky teams to make the playoff and UC Davis stayed home.
Montana finished behind the Aggies in the final league standings and lost 55-21 to Montana State in its final regular-season game, but the Griz, too, got a bid.
That slight is likely to be on the minds of just about everyone when Montana visits UC Davis Health Stadium Oct. 7 to battle the Aggies. The two did not play each other last year.
But that was then, and this is now.
Despite Idaho's lopsided loss to the Aggies late last season, the pollsters are absolutely in love with the Vandals.
Hero sports has Idaho No. 5, perhaps remembering a hundred years ago when the Vandals were members of the Pacific Coast Conference and battling USC for league titles.
The clear darling of the Big Sky, though, is Montana State, which comes in No. 3 in most national polls with the return of the prolific quarterback duo of Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers.
The Aggies didn't see Mellott last fall in Bozeman, but did get their fill of Chambers, who ran up and down the field in a 41-24 Bobcat win that dropped the Ags to 1-4.
Sacramento State, which is a near impossible 23-1 in Big Sky play in the last three year but lost head coach Troy Taylor to Stanford, is No. 4 in the Coaches Poll and in the top 10 just about everywhere else.
The Aggies are 14th in the Athlon Poll and 18th in both the Hero and Lindy's Polls, but only listed among the also-rans in the Coaches Poll top 25.
Other Big Sky members ranked in most polls are Montana and Weber State, both of which the Aggies will play this fall, along with Sacramento State.
We'll revisit all these polls after the final regular-season games on November 18 to see who was right on the money and who needs to get a new crystal ball.
