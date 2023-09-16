BobDunningW

"Mental Health Expert Reveals Top Benefits of Playing Pickleball," said the predictable headline from the esteemed Wellbeing News.

"Pickleball is a sport that combines tennis, badminton and ping-pong and is taking social media by storm," the story begins, somehow leaving out tiddlywinks, pick up sticks and Canasta.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.