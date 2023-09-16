"Mental Health Expert Reveals Top Benefits of Playing Pickleball," said the predictable headline from the esteemed Wellbeing News.
"Pickleball is a sport that combines tennis, badminton and ping-pong and is taking social media by storm," the story begins, somehow leaving out tiddlywinks, pick up sticks and Canasta.
"Google searches for pickleball equipment bats and balls increased 283 percent this past week!"
Holy exclamation points, it must be global warming, since the temperature seems to have increased by 283 degrees in the past decade.
"This isn't just another paddle sport, but a recipe for consumers' overall mental well-being."
The phrase "just another paddle sport" seems to hint that tennis, badminton and ping-pong are somehow inferior to pickleball when it comes to mental health benefits.
"Licensed clinical psychologist Dr. Paula Freedman shared valuable insights about Pickleball and mental health."
First, I'm glad Dr. Freedman is licensed. That's the best kind. And second, I don't understand why "Pickleball" is capitalized, but tennis, badminton and ping-pong are not. Is pickleball that superior?
"Pickleball is a dynamic game that encourages an active lifestyle. Staying active is one way to reduce stress for everyone naturally."
I believe that's true as a general rule, but I was watching a pickleball tournament the other day and when the score reached 10-10, I saw some stress levels go off the chart.
Trust me, anytime you keep score, sport becomes war. And war is never pretty.
"When you're super engaged in a game of pickleball, your body can respond by increasing production of serotonin, a chemical that contributes to feelings of well-being and happiness."
So why was that one gentleman mouthing words not fit for a family newspaper when he whiffed on the wiffle ball and his mixed doubles partner gave him that "I wish I had picked someone else" look? I don't think his partner's name was Sarah Tonin.
"Learning a new sport and mastering its techniques can provide a significant boost to one's self-esteem. This progress, along with the benefits of feeling stronger or increasing endurance, can build confidence and foster a stronger sense of internal validation."
Tell that to the guy who just lost his pickleball match, 11-0.
Sadly, at the tournament I attended, the gold medal went to the team that had the most wins, not the team with the greatest internal validation.
"The benefits of pickleball aren't just physical. The sport is a fantastic cognitive stimulator. The strategic gameplay that pickleball requires works to improve mental agility."
Mental agility is great, but when you have to run down a perfectly placed lob, you'd better have some physical agility as well.
"Pickleball boosts brain function, enhances life satisfaction and personal well-being and has the potential to improve overall happiness."
I can just see the after-match conversation now.
"How'd the tournament go, dear?"
"We got killed. And I turned my ankle. I think it might be broken."
"So, for sure you must have improved your overall happiness."
"Oh yes, indeed I did."
Bottom line, according to the good doctor, pickleball can create "a sense of community and belongingness."
And if you can find "belongingness" in the dictionary, I'll agree to give pickleball a try.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.