Bob Dunning: Sign on the dotted line
If there's any group that should not be sticking its nose into the controversy surrounding name, image and likeness in collegiate sports, it's the United States Congress.
But there they were a few months ago, Republicans and Democrats alike, members of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, holding a hearing about NIL and the possibility that one day college athletes will be considered employees of the institutions of higher learning whose colors they wear on the field of play.
The alleged reason for this hearing was to possibly pass federal legislation concerning how athletes can earn money with sponsorship and endorsement deals.
According to a story from the Associated Press, "Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-Florida), the chairman of the subcommittee on Innovation, Data and Commerce, said passing a federal NIL law that would preempt existing state laws would provide clarity and transparency for athletes."
Which is all well and good, but I'm not hearing any athletes demanding clarity and transparency as they participate in a gold rush that would have been unheard of just several years ago.
Noted Bilirakis, "The lack of uniformity across different states and institutions has created confusion and uncertainty and a federal standard is needed so all athletes are playing by the same rules."
With all due respect, Congressman, there's nothing to regulate here. It's every man and woman and child looking out for No. 1.
Negotiate a deal, sign on the dotted line and decide whether you want direct deposit or cash in your back pocket. It's all pretty simple. I don't need federal legislation to control my seven-figure contract with my employer and Alabama's starting quarterback doesn't need it either.
"In short," Bilirakis added, "we must strike a balance between the rights of college athletes to profit from their own NIL while keeping the amateur status for all college athletes."
Amateur status? Are you kidding, Congressman?
Are you also proposing federal legislation concerning how much the head football coach at the University of Oregon can earn?
Lawmakers questioned six witnesses for nearly three hours. They heard from two college sports administrators, the president of a Division II university, a former NFL player, a current Florida State softball player and the leaders of an athletes' advocacy group."
"We need transparency in the marketplace," said Washington State Athletic Director Pat Chun, who knows how difficult it's going to be for the Cougars to compete for top athletes with the amount of money Ohio State or USC or Texas can throw at them. Washington State has always fielded competitive teams, but the playing field is no longer level.
Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Washington) said, "The current NIL chaos means student-athletes are left to fend for themselves. And those at the top of their game must figure out how to maneuver through a multitude of agents, collectives and high-dollar contract offers, all while maintaining their academic and athletic commitments."
Oh the pressure. Certainly brings a tear to my eye. You mean I have to study for finals and negotiate a million-dollar contract during the same semester?
I was fortunate enough to have a bit part on the UC Davis tennis team during my undergraduate days. Back then NIL stood for "Nodding-off In Lecture."
At the start of the season, we got a pair of shoes, a pair of white shorts, a shirt to wear during practice and another to wear during matches with "Cal Aggies" printed proudly across the front in case we forgot who we were playing for.
We also got just one wooden tennis racket, which prevented us from smashing it on the ground when the umpire's call did not go our way. We were also issued one pair of socks and one jock, which we could trade in after practice for freshly laundered ones. That was it.
We also received $7.75 a day meal money on road trips, which we generally pooled and went grocery shopping so we could get more bang for our buck than eating in restaurants.
I did once appear in an ad for Winger's department store in Downtown Davis, but I was not paid.
If my congressman, Mike Thompson, asked me today what I think of NIL, I'd say the more the merrier. Athletes should get whatever the market will bear, just like coaches and administrators always have.
If a design major at UC Davis comes up with something marketable, there'd be no question that she or he should be able to sell it to the highest bidder.
At the Congressional hearing a chap named Jason Stahl, the executive director of the College Football Players Association, claimed the NIL regulations "would only serve the interests of schools, conferences and the NCAA," and that "the federal government should stay out of the NIL free market."
Give that young man an "A." And a raise.
— Contact Bob Dunning at bdunning@davisenterprise.net.
Tags
Bob Dunning
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Now
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.