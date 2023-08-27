If you decided long ago that you weren't going to travel all the way to Corvallis to watch our beloved Aggies step up to the Pac-12 and battle the Oregon State Beavers on the football field come September 9, maybe I can convince you otherwise.
Oregon State, you see, just spent $161 million — 10 times my annual salary — to refurbish, remodel and rejuvenate Reser Stadium, which is named after the folks who make the potato salad you can buy in just about any Davis grocery store.
The end result, according to my vast network of spies in the Willamette Valley, is nothing short of spectacular.
Oregon State did not just add a few bathrooms, paint new stripes in the parking lot and call it a day.
No, they blew up — in dramatic fashion — the aging west side grandstand, including the press box, and started over from scratch.
That would be the same press box where I sat in 1967 along with — but not alongside — California Governor Ronald Reagan as Oregon State shocked the No. 1 and undefeated Southern California Trojans, 3-0, holding O.J. Simpson out of the end zone for one of the few times in his career.
Reagan had famously boasted that he would hand-pick a box of California oranges if the heavily underdog Beavers managed to win the game. Oregon Governor Tom McCall matched the bet with a promise of a freshly caught silver salmon if the Trojans won.
I called my dad, an Oregon State alum, from the press box as the final seconds ticked off and we both had a good cry.
I returned home to fame and fortune as a daily columnist for The Davis Enterprise. I don't know what happened to Ronald Reagan.
But back to the recent stadium explosion, which could be felt all the way to Klamath Falls. The single blast leveled the old west side structure that ran the length of the field in less than 10 seconds. You can look it up and see for yourself.
So here's the deal — UC Davis has been given the honor of being the first Oregon State opponent in the new stadium. A sellout is assured. College football at its finest on a late summer evening.
The game doesn't start until 6 p.m., which gives you a chance to explore Corvallis, a charming town a bit smaller than Davis, that is in the heart of Oregon's expanding wine country.
Like UC Davis, the Oregon State campus is green and gorgeous, flat as an IHOP pancake and surrounded entirely by farmland. And no, contrary to popular belief, it will not be raining in Corvallis the evening of September 9.
The Aggies are loaded for bear this season, And, presumably, Beavers.
Oregon State, meanwhile, was 10-3 last fall and routed SEC power Florida, 30-3, in the Las Vegas Bowl. The once meager Beavers have become a talented team that hopes to contend for a Pac-12 championship this year.
Plus, they may be smarting a bit from the breakup of the 108-year-old conference they helped to found along with Oregon, Washington and Cal, in a Portland Hotel room in 1915. Yes, USC and UCLA did not come along until later. Same for Stanford.
As Nick Daschel of The Oregonian noted after a media tour of the new addition, "If ever a school needed a distraction in this era of kill-or-be-killed realignment, it's Oregon State. The Beavers have just that in Reser Stadium, where a $161 million west side remodel is nearing completion. Combined with a student welcome center and student health facility, it is the crown jewel of the Oregon State campus."
It's not known if Gavin Newsom or Oregon Governor Tina Kotek will be in attendance on Sept. 9.
