BobDunningW

Hoping to quickly rebound from a surprisingly lopsided 55-7 loss at Oregon State last weekend, the UC Davis Aggies will open their five-game home football schedule with a non-conference date Saturday night against former Big Sky member Southern Utah.

Game time at UC Davis Health Stadium is 7 p.m. The contest will be televised live by ESPN+ and Channel 58 in Sacramento.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.