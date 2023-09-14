Hoping to quickly rebound from a surprisingly lopsided 55-7 loss at Oregon State last weekend, the UC Davis Aggies will open their five-game home football schedule with a non-conference date Saturday night against former Big Sky member Southern Utah.
Game time at UC Davis Health Stadium is 7 p.m. The contest will be televised live by ESPN+ and Channel 58 in Sacramento.
"It was a tough day on the road in Corvallis and was not the outcome we expected," said Aggie head coach Dan Hawkins.
"That game doesn't mean we're not a good football team. The score notwithstanding, it's how you respond to adversity. It was a good learning experience for us. You have to be willing to go into the arena or you will never experience the highs or the lows."
The 16th-ranked Beavers used their size and speed to overwhelm the Aggie defense, running up a 38-0 advantage at half and coasting from there.
"We just have to regroup, take care of the football and move on," Hawkins added. "Every game from here on out is going to be even."
The Aggies, who opened the season with an impressive 48-10 road win at Texas A&M-Commerce, bring a 1-1 mark and No. 16 FCS ranking into the game against the 0-2 Thunderbirds who, like a number of FCS teams, opened with two games against FBS opponents in the never-ending search for money games to help fund their athletic program.
Southern Utah threw a scare into Arizona State, before falling, 24-21, in the season opener, then fell, 41-16, at Brigham Young.
"It's going to be great to finally play at home in front of our fans," said Hawkins, whose UC Davis playing days were spent on legendary Toomey Field.
Southern Utah has never been an easy out for the Aggies. UCD holds a 12-9 edge in the series that began in 1993 when the Thunderbirds stole a 28-27 victory. UCD won the last meeting, in Cedar City, 33-25 in 2019, after being routed, 47-27, at home by the Thunderbirds in 2017.
Second-year SUU head coach DeLane Fitzgerald is encouraged by what he's seen from his team so far in the young season. Most notably, the Thunderbird defense held BYU to just 46 yards rushing, though the Cougars did gain 302 yards through the air.
Southern Utah has struggled on offense, gaining just 226 total yards against Arizona State and 262 against BYU.
SUU's offense is led by senior quarterback Justin Miller, who started all 11 games last fall, throwing for 2,824 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Saturday's game is the last one before the Aggies open Big Sky Conference play against Eastern Washington at home Sept. 24, just before UCD classes begin on Sept. 27.
