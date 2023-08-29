Throughout the fall, these certain-to-win football forecasts will be published on Fridays.
However, because UC Davis and a number of other teams open their seasons on Thursday, the Picks have been moved up to Wednesday for this week only.
This is the week, of course, when many Division I-A (FBS) teams fatten their records by scheduling their little brothers in Division I-AA (FCS).
It is also the week that football prognosticators fatten their win-loss percentage with games that even a 2-year-old mind (see photo above) could forecast correctly.
Georgia and UT Martin? You have to be kidding.
Air Force and Robert Morris? Robert can't do it by himself.
Oregon and Portland State? The Ducks want to see if the scoreboard can show triple digits.
Notre Dame and Tennessee State? Is that a tear in Touchdown Jesus' eye?
All of the above come with a moneyback guarantee. If you lose your shirt, I'll buy you a new one.
This week's picks are as follows:
STANFORD over HAWAII ... New head coach Troy Taylor found that the Stanford cupboard was bare. Hawaii, however, doesn't even have a cupboard. A serious rebuilding year for both schools.
CALIFORNIA over NORTH TEXAS ... If the Golden Bears can't handle the Mean Green, it's going to be a long season in Strawberry Canyon.
NOTRE DAME over TENNESSEE STATE ... The Irish finally break down and play an FCS opponent in Tennessee State, a longtime HBCU powerhouse.
USC over NEVADA ... Strictly no contest. Once Notre Dame plays Tennessee State (see above), USC will be the only FBS school never to have played an FCS opponent. The Mighty Men of Troy had UC Davis on the schedule in 2021, then paid UCD $725,000 to get out of the game, knowing the Aggies were loaded. Since I was slated to cover that game, I'm still waiting for my cut of the proceeds.
MIAMI (Fla.) over MIAMI (Ohio) ... This one comes with a triple moneyback guarantee if the winner of the game is not Miami.
OREGON over PORTLAND STATE ... Sorry, Duck fans, Pea State is not in the Big 10.
TCU over COLORADO ... The Buffs are not ready for prime time.
WASHINGTON over BOISE STATE ... the Huskies believe they are CFP bound.
UCLA over COASTAL CAROLINA ... A dream opener for Chip's boys.
SAN DIEGO STATE over IDAHO STATE ... A rough opener for former Aggie assistant coach and new Bengal head coach Cody Hawkins.
UPSET OF THE WEEK: North Carolina over South Carolina ... Mack Brown has the Tar Heels ready to rumble.
ROUT OF THE WEEK: Texas over Rice ... Lots of tasty things go well over Rice, including Longhorns.
DON'T BET ON IT, BUT: Oregon State over San Jose State .. The Spartans showed definite signs of life, especially on offense, despite the lopsided loss to USC. Oregon State is optimistic, but San Jose State is tough at home.
FIVE EASY PICKS: This week's five-star locks are Michigan (over East Carolina), Ole Miss (over Mercer), Ohio State (over Indiana), Georgia (over UT Martin) and Alabama (over Middle Tennessee).
AGGIES over TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE ... Mark my words, this Aggie team is playoff bound. Take the Ags by 17.
OTHER GAMES: Oklahoma over Arkansas State, North Dakota State over Eastern Washington, Texas A&M over New Mexico, Arizona over Northern Arizona, Arizona State over Southern Utah, Wake Forest over Elon, Missouri over South Dakota, Michigan State over Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan over Howard, South Dakota State over Western Oregon, Washington State over Colorado State, UAB over North Carolina A&T, Iowa State over Northern Iowa, Montana over Butler, Montana State over Utah Tech, Kentucky over Ball State, Iowa over Utah State, Wisconsin over Buffalo, Maryland over Towson, Syracuse over Colgate, James Madison over Bucknell, Vanderbilt over Alabama A&M, Kansas State over Southeast Missouri, Georgia Southern over Citadel, Marshall over Albany, Ohio over Long Island, Air Force over Robert Morris, Tennessee over Virginia, Pittsburgh over Wofford, Cincinnati over Eastern Kentucky, Appalachian State over Gardner-Webb, Arkansas over Western Carolina, Mississippi State over Southeast Louisiana, Baylor over Texas State, Oklahoma State over Central Arkansas, Memphis over Bethune-Cookman, Penn State over West Virginia, Tulane over South Alabama, Clemson over Duke, Nevada-Las Vegas over Bryant, and BYU over Sam Houston.
Season record: Undefeated
— Contact Bob Dunning at bdunning@davisenterprise.net.
