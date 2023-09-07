— Contact Bob Dunning at bdunning@davisenterprise.net.
Bob's Picks: How will the Aggies fare against Oregon State?
This week's picks, much more difficult than last week's picks, are as follows:
AUBURN over CAL ... The Bears seemingly found an offense last week against North Texas, but Auburn is much meaner than the Mean Green.
OREGON over TEXAS TECH ... After running up 81 points in a meaningless win over Portland State, the Ducks will have to get down to business in Lubbock. (Portland State, by the way, will visit UC Davis later this fall.)
ALABAMA over TEXAS ... Can't accuse Uncle Nick of ducking the bigt ones in the early season.
SAN JOSE STATE over CAL POLY ... Former Davis High star Paul Wulff suffers his first loss as Poly head coach, but the Mustangs will once again be a Big Sky power down the road.
FRESNO STATE over EASTERN WASHINGTON ... The once-mighty Eagles just don't have the athletes they once had.
NOTRE DAME over NORTH CAROLINA STATE ... Is this the year the Irish get back to the CFP? Probably not, but this is the first test after two laughers to open the season.
COLORADO over NEBRASKA ... Can the Buffs do it again?
OHIO STATE over YOUNGSTOWN STATE ... The Buckeyes use another warmup in their attempt to find a quarterback.
UCLA over SAN DIEGO STATE ... The Aztecs thought they were Pac-12 bound. Now they may be Pac-2 bound.
UTAH over BAYLOR ... The Utes gear up for a run at a third straight - and final - Pac-12 title.
SACRAMENTO STATE over TEXAS A&M-COMMERCE ... Strictly no contest.
UPSET OF THE WEEK: Miami (Fla.) over Texas A&M ... Even the 12th Man can't save the Aggies. (Upset record: 1-0).
ROUT OF THE WEEK: USC over Stanford ... Troy Taylor had the reputation of a miracle worker as Sac State won three straight Big Sky championships. but it will take a while before the Cardinal returns to gridiron glory. (Rout record: 1-0).
DON'T BET ON IT, BUT: Wisconsin over Washington State ... A battle for the ages on the Palouse. (Don't bet record: 1-0).
FIVE EASY PICKS: This week's money-back winners are Georgia (over Ball State), BYU (over Southern Utah), Michigan (over UNLV), Arkansas (over Kent State) and Washington (over Tulsa). FEP record: 5-0).
OREGON STATE over AGGIES ... I don't often pick against the Ags. but this is an exceptionally talented Oregon State team in a sold-out home opener. Take the Beavers by 14.
OTHER GAMES: Florida State over Southern Mississippi, Iowa over Iowa State, Kansas State over Troy, Clemson over Charleston Southern, Kentucky over Eastern Kentucky, Wake Forest over Vanderbilt, Penn State over Delaware, Indiana over Indiana State, Georgia Tech over South Carolina State, Boston College over Holy Cross, Army over Delaware State, Central Michigan over New Hampshire, Syracuse over Western Michigan, Michigan State over Richmond, Navy over Wagner, Northern Illinois over Southern Illinois, Tennessee over Austin Peay, North Carolina over Appalachian State, Oklahoma over SMU, Duke over Lafayette, West Virginia over Duquesne, Akron over Morgan State, Louisiana Tech over Northwestern State, Missouri over Middle Tennessee, Houston over Rice, Nevada over Idaho, LSU over Grambling, Minnesota over Eastern Michigan, Mississippi State over Arizona, South Carolina over Furman, Air Force ovr Sam Houston, TCU over Nicholls State, Utah State over Idaho State, Montana over Utah Tech, North Dakota State over Maine, and Wyoming over Portland State.
Last week: 58-3, season: 58-3, percentage: .950.
Trending Now
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.