This week's picks are as follows:
COLORADO over COLORADO STATE ... Led by former Davis High School superstar Gerad "Tank" Christian-Lichtenhan, a 6-10, 315-pound offensive tackle, the extremely buff Buffs claim the state title over their rivals from Fort Collins.
Gerad's stellar performance in the Buffs' rout of Nebraska last Saturday earned him the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week award, only the second time a Colorado player has earned this honor since it was created in 2019.
CAL over IDAHO ... The Vandals are loaded this year, as Nevada found out last week. The Bears could suffer a letdown after failing to close the deal against Auburn last week.
UTAH over WEBER STATE ... The Wildcats have been a consistent winner in the Big Sky, but Utah is not in the Big Sky.
OREGON STATE over SAN DIEGO STATE ... In previous years, the Aztecs might be favored in this one, but the Beavers are crushing it so far.
NOTRE DAME over CENTRAL MICHIGAN ... The schedule will quickly get much, much tougher for the Fighting Irish, but not this week.
WASHINGTON over MICHIGAN STATE ... With perhaps the best quarterback in the nation, the Huskies roll over a Michigan State team missing its suspended head coach and wondering who is in charge of the ship.
TEXAS over WYOMING ... The Horns poke the Pokes.
UCLA over NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL ... Strictly no contest in Pasadena.
FRESNO STATE over ARIZONA STATE ... Jeff Tedford has the Bulldogs loaded for bear. And Sun Devils.
UPSET OF THE WEEK: San Jose State over Toledo ... The Spartans were overwhelmed early on by USC and Oregon State, but regained their footing by crushing Cal Poly last weekend. (Upset record: 2-0).
ROUT OF THE WEEK: Washington State over Northern Colorado ... They'll call this one halfway through the National Anthem. (Rout record: 2-0).
DON'T BET ON IT, BUT: Stanford over Sacramento State ... It would be the ultimate irony if Troy Taylor left Sac State for the big time only to have his former team pull a stunning upset. The Cardinal is in for a long season, but should have enough to pull this one out. (Don't bet record: 1-1).
FIVE EASY PICKS: This week's guaranteed-to-pay winners are Ohio State (over Western Kentucky), Alabama (over South Florida), Michigan (over Bowling Green), Texas A&M (over Louisiana-Monroe) and Oregon (over Hawaii). (FEP record: 10-0).
AGGIES over SOUTHERN UTAH ... SUU wisely left the Big Sky for easier pastures and is no match for an Aggie team still smarting from that 55-7 loss last weekend in Corvallis. UC Davis always rebounds well after a tough loss. Take the Ags by 17.
OTHER GAMES: Florida State over Boston College, Penn State over Illinois, LSU over Mississippi State, Kansas State over Missouri, Wisconsin over Georgia Southern, Georgia over South Carolina, Wake Forest over Old Dominion, Baylor over Long Island, North Carolina State over VMI, Temple over Norfolk State, Oklahoma over Tulsa, Duke over Northwestern, Iowa over Western Michigan, Tulane over Southern Mississippi, Central Florida over Villanova, Auburn over Samford, Cincinnati over Miami (Ohio), Oklahoma State over South Alabama, Texas Tech over Tarleton State, SMU over Prairie View A&M, Rice over Texas Southern, Coastal Carolina over Duquesne, Ole Miss over Georgia Tech, Kentucky over Akron, Clemson over Florida Atlantic, Kansas over Nevada, Arizona over UTEP, Boise State over North Dakota, Montana over Ferris State, Montana State over Stetson, North Dakota State over Central Arkansas, Northern iowa over Idaho State, Cal Poly over Lincoln, and Portland State over North American.
Last week: 50-5, season 108-8, percentage: .931.
