One more run — pardon the pun — at the Delta League.
The Davis High boys and girls cross-country started their season over the Labor Day weekend.
Later this month, the Blue Devil squads will start their final quest in competing in the Delta League.
Come this time next year, DHS will be in a new league for this and all sports. The Blue Devils, along with current Delta members Jesuit and St. Francis, will be members of the Sierra Foothill League.
The Delta League consists of Elk Grove high schools in Cosumnes Oaks, Elk Grove, Franklin, Pleasant Grove and Sheldon.
Davis, along with Jesuit and St. Francis, have dominated the Elk Grove schools for almost 10 years.
"It’s been a great league and I’m grateful to all of the coaches from the other schools who have made Delta League cross country a positive experience for the runners," said Davis head coach Bill Gregg.
The SFL has schools in Del Oro, Folsom, Granite Bay, Oak Ridge, Rocklin and Whitney.
No surprise that Gregg and associate head coach Tim Groth have the runners, both boys and girls, who will compete this season.
Here's a look at this year's teams.
Boys
Gregg has an abundance of seniors on this year's team in Lucas Tam, Jefferson Wright, Connor Cougevan, Jay Doctor, Jayson Sisco, Owen Stevens and Tomas Ferns.
The long-time Blue Devils head coach has one sophomore on the squad in Zev Fox.
On top of that, the Blue Devils have many freshmen who could run on the varsity level this season. Those to watch are Deven Doctor, Payton Hanks, Nicolas Duquette and Andrew Luten.
Girls
Davis has a mix of lower and under classmen on this year's team.
Returning runners are sophomores Avery Wolk, Aida Bozorgchami and Valentina Garcia-Lorenzo.
The seniors are Ellie Ross, Laura Wong and Maria Duquette.
Juniors rounding out the team are Abigail Nourot, Maggie Kim and Jodie Kim.
Both teams
Gregg said that both squads are "building a strong fitness foundation early in the season, then working on strength and endurance midseason, then focusing on race tactics and mental preparation for championship season."
Competition
Both Blue Devil teams competed in the Lagoon Valley Classic at Lagoon Valley Park in Vacaville on Saturday.
This year's event in terms of weather had temperatures in the 70s and a mixture of sun and clouds. A far cry from recent years where DHS teams have competed over the Labor Day weekend event in which temperatures were in the 90s and low 100s.
"We’re getting back into to the game," Gregg said. "Getting re-acquainted with race efforts. Being patient early season knowing that late season result are what matters."
Tam took ninth place in the 3-mile race with a time of 16 minutes, 05.7 seconds.
Sisco was 12th at 16:10.7.
For the DHS girls, Feldt was 10th at 20:03.0, and Garcia-Lorenzo was 17th at 20:35.3.
Gregg has high hopes of the Blue Devils competing come Thanksgiving weekend — the California Interscholastic Federation State Cross-Country Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno.
"Both boys and girls teams endeavor to return to the CIF State Cross Championships this season," Gregg said. "All the young ones look to learn and get better."
Contact Mike Bush at mike@davisenterprise.net.
