DHS, UCD fall sports teams begin action Enterprise staff Aug 12, 2023 Leslie Fregoso boots the soccer ball for UC Davis women's squad in a 2022 home game. Leroy Yau/UC Davis Athletics-Courtesy photo Many scrimmages and a non-league game kick off the 2023-24 high school and college sports season.The Davis High and UC Davis fall athletic teams begin action starting Tuesday.Here is the schedule of the scrimmages and games.TuesdayThe DHS girls golf team will scrimmage Christian Brothers at Bing Mahoney Golf Club in Sacramento at 4 p.m.The Blue Devils volleyball team will also scrimmage, at Vacaville, at 4:30 p.m.WednesdayThe UC Davis men's soccer team opens its season in an exhibition game at Santa Clara University at 7:30 p.m.ThursdayThe UCD women's soccer team entertains Idaho State University at the Aggie Soccer Field at 5 p.m.The Aggies women's field hockey squad will play University of British Columbia in Stanford at noon.The Blue Devils girls golf team plays another scrimmage against Inderkum at the Teal Bend Golf Course in Sacramento at 3:30 p.m.FridayThe DHS football team officially kicks off its season with a non-league game at Vacaville. Game time is scheduled at 7:15 p.m.SaturdayThe UCD women's field hockey team plays alumni at the Aggie Field Hockey Facility at 10 a.m.The UCD women's volleyball team welcomes Nevada in an exhibition contest inside the University Credit Union Center at 11 a.m.The DHS volleyball team will host a round-robin scrimmages inside the school's North and South gyms at 9 a.m.
