Jimmy Buffett’s greatest-selling album of all time was a compilation of his 1970s greatest hits.
It was entitled “Songs You Know By Heart."
What follows are words I never wanted to have to write.
James William Buffett died at his Sag Harbor, N.Y. home Sept. 1 at age 76. Over the past four years, mostly anonymously, he battled merkel cell cancer, a rare form of the disease.
All the while, he continued to tour and tend to his myriad business interests that made him a billionaire by the time of his death.
Buffett was many things to many people: Singer, songwriter, sailor, aviator, writer, novelist, entrepreneur, businessman.
But his first love, from childhood on, was the ocean.
“Mother, mother ocean, I have heard your call
Wanted to sail upon your waters since I was three feet tall
You’ve seen it all, you’ve seen it all...”
Born in Pascagoula, Miss. and raised in Mobile, Ala., Buffett’s first gigs were in the beach bars and honky-tonks that dotted the southern United States.
Commercial success would not come until the signature hits of his career, "Margaritaville" in 1977, followed a year later by 'Cheeseburger in Paradise.'
An interviewer once asked, “What exactly is Margaritaville?”
Buffett replied, “Hell, I don’t know. I guess it’s whatever you want it to be.”
The Coral Reefer Band backed Buffett throughout his 50-plus year career. His devoted followers, the Parrotheads, often went from town to town, always dressed in colorful parrot regalia.
The name was coined by Timothy B. Schmit, then a Coral Reefer and now a longtime member of the Eagles.
Bufffett wrote song lyrics in all kinds of places. ‘Come Monday’ was a tune about “heading out to San Francisco for the Labor Day weekend show.”
Buffett wrote the song in a Marin County hotel. It was a song to his future wife while he was at the end of a long tour.
Buffett opened his first Margaritaville-themed restaurant in 1985 in Key West, Fla. The concept was so popular that it immediately took root in major cities around the country.
Having survived the always-cutthroat music industry, Buffett put his business acumen to good use in building the Margaritaville brand. No other musician of his genre has enjoyed such financial success.
Your correspondent was fortunate to be around Buffett on several occasions. Jimmy was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan and was invited to sing the National Anthem at Wrigley Field in 1989.
The Cubs were playing the San Francisco Giants. I happened to have a couple of extra field passes, which Jimmy had been searching for.
We had a mutual friend in Ed Podolak, a running back for the Kansas City Chiefs when I worked there and later a neighbor of Buffett’s in Aspen, Colo.
When Buffett played Shoreline Amphitheatre in 1994, he made sure my wife and I had backstage passes prior to the show.
Many of his great song lines reflected Buffett’s belief in humor of all kinds. A personal favorite: “If we weren’t all crazy, we’d all go insane.”
His death leaves a void that won’t be easily repaired. Thankfully his music will entertain future generations as much as it has ours.
— The longtime radio and television color man on UC Davis football broadcasts, Doug Kelly is director of communications for Battlefields2Ballfields and managing general partner of Kelly & Associates. Contact at DKelly1416@aol.com.
