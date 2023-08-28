San Francisco Giants rookie left-handed pitcher Kyle Harrison made his big-league debut last week.
Harrison, considered the top prospect in the Giants organization, did not figure in the decision but pitched well enough to get a longer look in the Giants rotation.
Every pitcher eventually gives up his first home run. Harrison’s “welcome to the majors” moment came when the Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper touched the 22-year-old for a two-run shot.
Nonetheless, Harrison’s initial outing gives the Giants (and their fans) hope for the future. And the homer Harrison allowed to Harper was hit by a possible future Hall of Famer.
*On Sunday, the Giants honored longtime equipment manager Mike Murphy with his addition to the team’s Wall of Fame at Oracle Park.
Prior to his recent retirement, Murphy had worked for the team on a continuous basis since 1958.
That was the team’s first season in San Francisco, and “Murph” was a batboy that year.
*The Oakland Athletics announced a “crowd” of 3,005 for a game against the Kansas City Royals, who, like the A’s, are in the nether regions of the American League West standings.
A person who was in the stadium that night shared that “there weren’t more than fifteen hundred” on hand.
*Steve Young, the retired San Francisco 49ers quarterback, recently exited ESPN as an on-air commentator.
He will spend some of this coming season coaching his daughter’s girls flag football team at Menlo-Atherton High.
*The University of Michigan recently imposed a three-game suspension on head football coach Jim Harbaugh. The ban was for rules violations that took place during COVID.
The Wolverines open the season with four consecutive home sellouts at Michigan Stadium a/k/a ‘The Big House’.
The opponents the first three weeks are East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green, each of whom will exit with two things: A pasting on the scoreboard and a very large check for their trouble.
Harbaugh will return for his team’s Big Ten opener against — ta da — Rutgers University.
What a joke.
*Watching the Los Angeles Chargers on TV recently, it struck the OTTOTW yet again: Former San Diego Chargers quarterback Dan Fouts is still an excellent analyst and should be working at the network level.
Never mind Fouts’ age — 72 — he’s as good as anyone out there. Fouts presented his late Chargers coach Don Coryell at the recent Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies.
*Since 1992 through last season, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers were the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks. Due to injury, a few others played here and there.
During the same span, 35 players took snaps for the Chicago Bears.
*It took USC several false starts, but the Trojans finally got it right with the Jennifer Cohen appointment as the school’s new athletic director. Cohen is bright, forward-thinking and did a great job as Washington’s AD the past eight years.
*For all his accomplishments in the NFL, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman says his biggest football regret came before he went to the Dallas Cowboys.
“We didn’t beat USC the two years I was at UCLA,” Aikman says. “My biggest regret as a player.”
*Welcome to the 2023 college football season. It will conclude Jan. 8, 2004 with the CFP Championship Game in Houston, Texas.
With all the realignment, real and/or imagined, schools abdicating one conference for another, NIL and the transfer portal either in place or coming in ‘24, safe to say the sport will never, ever be the same.
Enjoy what’s left while you can.
— The longtime radio and television color man on UC Davis football broadcasts, Doug Kelly is director of communications for Battlefields2Ballfields and managing general partner of Kelly & Associates. Contact at DKelly1416@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.