One coach’s downfall often results in another’s good fortune.
When the two-time defending World Cup soccer champion, the United States’ Women’s National Team, was unceremoniously bounced in the round of 16, someone was going to walk the plank.
That someone was UNWNT coach Vlatko Andronovski. He resigned Friday. The interim coach, and hopefully a candidate for the top job, is Twila Kilgore.
Kilgore’s name should be familiar to Davisites. She was head coach of the UC Davis women’s soccer team from 2015-19.
Kilgore went from Davis to the USWNT as an assistant coach. She’ll now keep the franchise on track as the interview process, which should include her, gets underway.
A tip of the OTTOTW cap to Christine Price of North Davis for the info.
*He never got one during his playing days in San Francisco, but Barry Bonds in retirement is a different story. He is currently pushing Diablo Grills, a Bay Area grilling concern.
Bonds is trying to be much more visible in his quest to get into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
*San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York has been accused of insider trading. Doubt NFL league office was thrilled about this.
*Excellent piece this week by the Los Angeles Times' Brady McCullough on how Pac-12-10-8-4 chancellors/presidents overplayed their hand in the latest TV negotiations.
ESPN offered Pac-12 schools $30 million annually. The chancellors/presidents wanted $50M, a figure they were never going to get. ESPN walked away.
Commissioner George Klivakoff, his back to the wall, sought out Apple and their new streaming service. The best he could come up with was $23M per school.
Upshot: Oregon, Washington to the Big Ten; Arizona, Colorado, Arizona State and Utah to the Big 12.
The Four Orphans, Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Washington State, on the outside looking in.
For the moment.
By the time you read this dispatch, Stanford and Cal could be ACC members.
*If NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wanted to stick to his pledge, “It’s all about the fans”, he would do the following:
Tell his owners to back off.
Make every ticket for every NFL exhibition game $20-$25 (suites excepted).
Let his owners know this is an attempt to grow the NFL brand with young fans.
OK, the owners take a slight hit to the wallet.
Isn’t that short-time hit worth a lot in terms of long-term fandom? There is plenty of sponsorship money available to help with any shortfall. Go out and find it.
*The Oakland Athletics continue their inexorable march to the worst modern era record in Major League Baseball.
You feel for the players, manager, coaches, staffers, fans and others. You do not feel for the horrid ownership that is responsible for this.
*Don’t understand it, but the OTTOTW has never seen a season in which so many batters look at called strike threes.
*There is not a better contact hitter in baseball than the Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman. Going into Friday’s games, Freeman was batting .337.
*If you like novels in the counter-terrorism genre, a la Brad Thor/Jack Carr/Brad Taylor, there a new entrant. His name is Chris Hauty, a Hollywood screenwriter whose main character is a young woman named Hayley Chill.
*Josh Donaldson, Matt Olson, Sean Murphy, Marcus Semien, Matt Chapman, Chris Bassitt, former manager Bob Melvin and former coach Ron Washington.
All once wore the Oakland A’s uniform. Sad.
— The longtime radio and television color man on UC Davis football broadcasts, Doug Kelly is director of communications for Battlefields2Ballfields and managing general partner of Kelly & Associates. Contact at DKelly1416@aol.com.
