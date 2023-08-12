Less than three weeks to college football — a relief after all the offseason controversy and chicanery.
*One of the saddest aspects of the Pac-12 Conference’s implosion is that its demise will be what it’s most remembered for.
What ought to be and should be remembered is all the great work turned in over several decades by persons too numerous to mention.
The men and women who played, coached and worked administratively under the Pac-12 banner, their on- and off-field achievements will stand forever.
Bill Walton might have popularized the term, but the “Conference of Champions” reflected an excellence that was always earned and never given.
Now it is gone, done in by know-nothing ‘leadership’ and university chancellors/presidents who allowed themselves to be led by the nose to eventual and colossal ruin, financial and otherwise.
In the immediate aftermath of last week’s immolation, Pac-12 coaches, past and present, plus anonymous staffers all said, “It didn’t have to be this way.”
Know what? They are right. Larry Scott, a man who said upon being named Pac-12 Commissioner that he had not attended a college football game in 11 years, began the downward spiral.
While the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC aligned themselves with FOX or ESPN or both, Scott boldly went ahead with the Pac-12 Network, a colossal disaster almost from its beginnings.
Complicit in all this were the universities going along with Scott’s follies for far too long.
Still, few expected the Pac-12 to collapse completely, even after USC and UCLA announced a year ago that they were going to the Big Ten.
Scott was eventually forced out and replaced by George Klivakoff, another athletics neophyte, who could not get a media rights deal together and tried selling the idea of streaming the conference’s broadcasts.
This concept never had a chance of passage whatsoever. So, faced with seeing a revenue disparity of massive proportions, Colorado was the first to jump, back into the Big 12.
Then Oregon and Washington declared for the Big Ten, and Arizona, Arizona State and Utah bolted for the Big 12. All will begin play in their new conferences in 2024.
At the moment, Stanford and Cal, two of the most prestigious academic institutions in the country, are on the outside looking in. As are Oregon State and Washington State, whose best bet may be the Mountain West.
The Mountain West is a fine conference, but its football programs don’t truly compare with what used to be the Pac-12.
A sad ending, indeed.
*UCLA football coach Chip Kelly offered an interesting observation the other day.
“Follow what Notre Dame does,” Kelly said. The Irish is independent in football and ACC members in all other sports.
“Make all FBS programs independents,” he continued. “Separate football. The top 64 would play for their national championship, and the next 64 could play for theirs.” It’s worth a further look.
*Two superstars in their respective sports will find themselves in new uniforms.
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers engineered a trade from the Green Bay Packers, where he spent 18 seasons.
Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson did the same, leaving the San Jose Sharks.
Each did so for the same reason: A better chance to win a championship.
The Packers are desperately hoping that Jordan Love is capable of being their QB.
Because if he isn’t, several heads will roll.
The Sharks are in total rebuild mode and at least half the team or more will be new faces come October.
*We’ll say it once again: Friday’s Texas Rangers-San Francisco Giants game was available to fans/viewers only via Apple TV+.
If Major League Baseball must shove streaming down our throats, at least make the game available on a linear basis to the two competing teams’ markets.
— The longtime radio and television color man on UC Davis football broadcasts, Doug Kelly is director of communications for Battlefields2Ballfields and managing general partner of Kelly & Associates. Contact at DKelly1416@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.