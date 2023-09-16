As debuts go, it was a bust and a bust for no good reason.
Aaron Rodgers’ coming-out party as the New York Jets quarterback lasted all of four plays. Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the season.
Turning 40 on Dec. 2, Rodgers’ career hangs in the balance, though the 18-year Green Bay Packers quarterback has already made it clear he will do the rehabilitation necessary to make a comeback.
Rodgers was operated on Wednesday.
If MetLife Stadium had grass and not artificial turf, Rodgers might not have gotten hurt.
Of course, we will never know for sure but one thing we do know unequivocally is that every NFL playing surface should be grass. No exceptions.
There is no logical reason for a multibillion-dollar enterprise like the National Football League putting its employees at risk.
Yes, pro football is a violent game. Ask any current or retired player.
The league talks a lot about player safety. It has enacted many new rules to make the game safer.
Now the NFL needs to take another step. Eliminate artificial turf once and for all.
If a team plays in a dome, grow the grass field outdoors and wheel it indoors for game day. The Arizona Cardinals already do this.
*Plate discipline is becoming a lost art in baseball. Can’t remember seeing so many 2-strike swings and misses at balls in the dirt.
*Inconsistent home plate umpiring is also a problem. Several Major League Baseball umpires have their own strike zones, and they bear scant resemblance to what is supposed to be the approved strike zone.
*While Colorado football coach Deion Sanders is the toast of the town at the moment, danger lurks ahead. “Coach Prime” and his Buffaloes, over the next two weeks, are at Oregon and host USC.
*San Francisco Giants ownership has spoken. President of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi and manager Gabe Kapler will both return in 2024.
Some Giants fans are OK with this. Others disagree.
With Zaidi’s and Kapler’s contracts running through the ‘24 season, barring an extension for either man, next season shapes up as a pivotal one for each.
*While the Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mookie Betts is favored to win the National League Most Valuable Player award, the best younger outfielder in the NL is Atlanta’s Ronald Acuna Jr.
Betts, 30, figures to have more good years down the road. Through 137 games, he’s hit 39 home runs and is hitting .312.
Acuna, 25, is batting .335 going into this weekend’s play. He leads the NL in stolen bases with 66 and has 37 homers. He’s the only player in the game in the “30-60” club, 30-plus homers/60-plus steals.
*No doubt the Big Sky Conference is tops in FCS football. Six teams, including both UC Davis and Sacramento State, are in the Stats Perform Top 25 rankings after two games.
*Following this week, college football for the most part rids itself of the pitiful ‘pay for play’ matchups as conference play begins in earnest. It’s about time.
*It’s also time to drop 7 p.m. kickoffs. No game should start after 5 p.m., local time.
Five o’clock Pacific time is prime TV time in both the Eastern and Central time zones.
*Two men who personified the “Pirate” lifestyle during their time on earth: College football head coach Mike Leach and recently departed Jimmy Buffett.
