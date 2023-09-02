The official opening of the college football season, or Week 1, produces two sets of games.
First are the solid matchups, made especially for TV, that will attract much of the viewing audience.
Second are the so-called “body bag” games, in which a horribly overmatched school goes on the road, gets blasted to the tune of 60-6 and hopes that no one gets seriously injured.
There’s also the matter of a large check, often $500,000 or more, that is a major part of the equation and the reason why these types of games are played in the first place.
A classic example of the “haves” picking up an easy victory and the “have nots” getting a much-needed payday.
Not to mention the various TV networks that carry college football and will have no trouble finding enough live broadcasts or highlights.
*Where did this summer go?
*What does 1+1+1+3 = 4 signify?
A horribly bad NFL trade.
Three years ago, the San Francisco 49ers traded three No. 1 draft picks, plus a No. 3, in order to move up in the first round and draft Trey Lance, who was going to be the team’s quarterback of the present and future.
Instead, it will likely go down as possibly the worst deal in league history.
Lance had trouble staying healthy and was not terribly impressive when he did play. So last week, the Niners shipped him to the Dallas Cowboys for a fourth-round pick.
it was the best deal they could get. Every other franchise knew Lance was history with the 49ers.
This debacle is clearly on general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Shanahan told Bay Area reporters, “It just didn’t work out.”
No kidding.
As Peter King wrote in his “Football Monday in America” column, Lynch and Shanahan had better pray that starter Brock Purdy stays healthy all 17 weeks of the regular season.
*It took some backroom lobbying and negotiating, but Cal and Stanford will be Atlantic Coast Conference members beginning with the 2024-25 school year. Southern Methodist University was also added.
It is a lifeline for the Bay Area institutions, acclaimed worldwide as top-flight academic universities. Stanford also boasts one of the best all-around athletic programs in the country.
The Pac-12 Conference has imploded completely since July, losing eight members in two months to the Big Ten, Big 12 and now the ACC. Only Oregon State and Washington State remain and could be elsewhere soon.
The transition comes with a hefty price tag. Per ESPN.com’s Pete Thamel, Cal and Stanford will receive just a 30% share of ACC revenues in each of the next seven years.
That figure moves to 70% in year eight, 75% in year nine and a full share a decade from now.
*Recommended reading: Vince Flynn created one of contemporary fiction’s most popular heroes in CIA operative Mitch Rapp. Prior to Flynn’s death in 2013, he had written 13 Rapp-inspired political thrillers.
Each was a New York Times best-seller.
The Flynn/Rapp brand continued after Flynn’s passing. Kyle Mills, writing in Flynn’s style, has continued the series.
His upcoming work, Code Red, will be published September 12 and available via Amazon and various book outlets.
*Hope everyone is enjoying the long Labor Day weekend.
— The longtime radio and television color man on UC Davis football broadcasts, Doug Kelly is director of communications for Battlefields2Ballfields and managing general partner of Kelly & Associates. Contact at DKelly1416@aol.com.
