In the aftermath of the Major League Baseball trade deadline, some clubs were all in while others were satisfied with what they had.
The San Francisco Giants were in the latter group, making just one minor deal while holding onto young players Patrick Bailey, Casey Schmitt, Luis Matos, Kyle Harrison and others.
Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi is in the final year of a five-year contact. The team holds a sixth-year option.
In standing pat, Zaidi is rolling his own dice in that the Giants will play at a level high enough over the next two months to somehow make the postseason. The three division winners, plus three wild card teams in both the American and National Leagues, advance.
*Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer joined his sixth major league team this past week when the Texas Rangers acquired him from the New York Mets for two prospects.
Now 39, Scherzer has pitched for Arizona, Detroit, Washington, Los Angeles Dodgers, Mets and now the Rangers.
*Interviewed this week on the MLB Network, longtime baseball broadcaster Bob Costas had this to say about the last place New York Yankees:
“Why would any team pitch to Aaron Judge?” Costas asked. “He has absolutely no protection in the current Yankee lineup.”
True enough.
*The Athletic recently polled 100 big league players and asked them about the rules changes in play this regular season.
Most all were in favor of at least some if not everyone.
Over 60 percent of the respondents also believe the pitch clock, now set at 15 seconds if bases are empty, 20 seconds if there are runners on, be extended by two or three seconds in the postseason. “No one wants to see a pitch clock violation in the seventh game of the World Series,” one player wrote.
In theory it sounds good, but you’d also create a different set of rules for regular season and postseason play.
*Happy 98th birthday, Marv Levy.
Levy, inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, coached the Buffalo Bills to four consecutive Super Bowl appearances in the 1990s.
A writer once asked Levy his thoughts on “must-win” games. “In my lifetime, there has been just one,” he replied.
“World War II.”
*If Pac-12 commissioner George Klivakoff really thinks streaming is the best method to watch his conference’s games, he’s whistling in the dark.
The conference office presented its streaming plan to university presidents on Thursday. It was met with a resounding yawn.
Soon afterward, Arizona let it be known it’s working out the details of packing up and heading for the Big 12. Arizona State and Utah could soon follow.
The Big Ten is reviewing possible expansion that would almost certainly include Oregon and Washington. If all these dominoes fall, the “Conference of Champions” would be down to four schools: Oregon State, Washington State, Stanford and Cal.
Previously, USC, UCLA and Colorado defected, the two LA schools to the Big Ten and CU to the Big 12. As the saying goes, the Pac-12 will be “going, going, gone.”
*When it comes to outstanding catchers in the modern era, one name isn’t mentioned often enough.
That is the Yankees’ Thurman Munson, who died in a plane crash 44 years ago this week.
Retired Giants pitcher Shawn Estes has developed into a solid analyst on both radio and TV. His talents are being wasted in the studio.
— The longtime radio and television color man on UC Davis football broadcasts, Doug Kelly is director of communications for Battlefields2Ballfields and managing general partner of Kelly & Associates. Contact at DKelly1416@aol.com.
