Davis High girls field hockey player Aurora Hogan (left, in front of ball) gets ready to move the ball in front of teammate Ellie Blosch during practice at Ron and Mary Brown Stadium on Thursday morning. The duo and their Blue Devil teammates begin their season toward the end of this month.
Blue Devil girls field hockey players Bridget Berland (left) and teammate Addison Milner (white tank top) battle for control of the ball during practice at Ron and Mary Brown Stadium on Thursday morning.
One constant for the Davis High girls field hockey team over the past few seasons has been a changing roster.
The Blue Devils’ lost eight seniors after the 2021 campaign and seven from last year’s squad, but head coach Elizabeth Hogan has been able to refill the program with fresh, promising talent.
Amid numerous changes to the roster, Davis has maintained a 41-0 record against Eastern Athletic League opponents in four seasons under Hogan’s leadership.
The Blue Devils dealt with significant roster turnover again this offseason, having graduated their top goal-scorer from 2022 in forward Emma Brayton, who found the back of the net 14 times, to go along with nine assists. Davis also lost goalkeeper Ella Evans, responsible for seven shutouts.
However, the departures haven’t lessened Hogan’s confidence in this year’s team, which will be led by senior captain Ellie Blosch. The 5-foot-7 starting forward registered six goals and three assists last season.
“She has a strong hit and good tactical awareness of the game,” Hogan said.
With seniors only making up six of the 22-person roster, the Blue Devils’ veteran leadership stretches beyond its oldest group. Juniors Aurora Hogan and Hayley Smith were also voted captains by the team.
Aurora, the daughter of Elizabeth, tallied a team-high 13 assists and was second in scoring with 12 goals last season.
“She will be a key starter in the midfield and has been since her freshman year,” Hogan said of her daughter. “She recently competed in some camps on the East Coast and trains 24/7 year-round.”
Hogan also had praise for Smith, who scored twice and was a premier defender in 2022.
“Hayley has played on varsity since about halfway through her freshman year,” Hogan said. “She picked up the game quickly and has continued to play club and add other opportunities.”
Aside from the returning talent, the Blue Devils welcome several notable newcomers, including sophomores Sofia Garcia, Alana Clifford and Bridget Berland. Garcia is expected to help run the defense, while Clifford and Berland will either get placed in the midfield or up top in the scoring attack.
Davis is preparing for another grueling nonconference schedule, with matchups against perennial powerhouses like Redwood of Larkspur. The Giants finished 19-1-3 overall and won the Marin County league last season. The teams met twice last year, resulting in a pair of 1-0 victories for Redwood.
“Facing Redwood will definitely be a challenge after losing to them by a point twice last year,” Hogan said. “Both games went back and forth, but we didn’t come out on top, so we’re looking forward to playing them again.”
Davis opens the season by competing in a tournament at Chico on Aug. 26. The Blue Devils’ first home game is against Belle Vista on Aug. 29.
— Henry Krueger is a journalism major at Gonzaga University. He is a correspondent at The Enterprise this spring/summer, and interned here in 2022. Follow him on Twitter: @henrykrveger.
