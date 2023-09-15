UCD women's field hockey 91723

Aggie midfielder Jordan Anaya (17) keeps the ball in front of her during a recent home game.

 Leroy Yau/UC Davis Athletics-Courtesy photo

ORONO, Maine — The UC Davis women’s field hockey team fell to the reigning America East regular-season champs Maine, 2-0 Friday afternoon.

Taking the Black Bears to the final minutes of action, it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the hosts would pull away and narrowly steal the victory.

