ORONO, Maine — The UC Davis women’s field hockey team fell to the reigning America East regular-season champs Maine, 2-0 Friday afternoon.
Taking the Black Bears to the final minutes of action, it wasn’t until the fourth quarter that the hosts would pull away and narrowly steal the victory.
With the loss, UCD drops to 0-1 in the young America East portion of the schedule.
Even in defeat, the Aggies held the Black Bears down for the majority of the game with the help of Sarah Lopez and Zoe Mohrman. Lopez continues to be one of the best goalkeepers in all of the country, recording another eight saves Friday.
Entering Friday’s game, Lopez was ranked third in the NCAA in saves per game, leading the America East in this category by a fair margin.
After registering her first career goal last time out against Richmond, Mohrman displayed yet again how she is raising her game to new heights this season.
Locking down the back line, Mohrman registered her second defensive save of the season in the final minutes of action while keeping the Black Bears at bay for the rest of the time.
Mohrman’s season total of defensive saves is now up to two which is just one shy of tying the team-high of three last season from Hayden Ma.
Three Aggies put up shots Friday, with the best scoring opportunity coming from Molly Main in the 52nd minute. Also putting up shots were Aggie goal-leaders Lizzy Tedrow and Audrey Lee.
While the game remained tied at 0-0 for almost its entirety, it was Mallory Mackesy who would provide the offense for the Black Bears.
Mackesy’s seventh and eighth goals of the season both came off assists from Tereza Holubcova, with Saylor Kuefler also assisting from a penalty corner on the first Maine goal.
The Aggies are back in action today as they visit the University of New Hampshire. Game time is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT.
