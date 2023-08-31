UC Davis running back Lan Larison (3) finds room to run against Texas A&M-Commerce in the Aggies’ 2023 season opener in Commerce, Texas. Larison finished with 109 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries.
Dan Ennis, UC Davis Athletics/Courtesy photo
UC Davis junior quarterback Miles Hastings (7) looks over the Texas A&M-Commerce defense in the first half of Thursday's big win over the Lions.
Dan Ennis, UC Davis Athletics/Courtesy photo
UC Davis senior linebacker Nick Eaton puts the moves on a Lions lineman in Thursday night's big win over hosts Texas A&M-Commerce
COMMERCE, Texas — Lan Larison ran wild in the first half as UC Davis overcame three early turnovers to open the 2023 football season with a convincing 48-10 win over outmanned Texas A&M-Commerce Thursday night before a disappointed opening night crowd at Memorial Stadium on the Commerce campus.
The meeting was the third in history for the Aggies and Lions and pushed UCD's record against their Southland Conference foe to 3-0.
"I thought our defense played great," said Aggie head coach Dan Hawkins.
"I knew we'd play well because we've been practicing well. We didn't punt all night, which is always a good sign. It's always great to get a win, but it's never as clean as you like. Overall, though, I was pleased."
This one was never close.
Larison, a junior from Caldwell, Idaho, rolled up 109 yards on 14 carries in the first half with touchdown runs of 5, 2 and 25 yards, the last with a burst of speed up the middle that caught the Lion defense by surprise.
On the first two scores, Larison took a direct snap from center and used his speed and grit to carry defenders with him into the end zone.
Aggie quarterback Miles Hastings, despite throwing two picks and giving up a fumble in the early going, still finished the half with 171 yards through the air with 14 hits on 20 attempts.
By halftime, the Aggies had rolled up a whopping 328 yards of total offense to just 38 for their hosts. UCD had an 18-2 advantage in first downs.
From the get go, the Aggies left little doubt of the outcome in their first of six regular-season road games.
Taking over at their own 25 after a Commerce punt, the Aggies used a 25-yard burst by Larison and a 15-yard strike from Hastings to Trent Tompkins, before the drive stalled and UNLV transfer Hunter Ridley came on to boot a 37-yard field goal for a 3-0 UCD lead.
Later in the opening quarter, the Aggies pushed to count to 10-0 on a five-yard scoring dash from Larison and the rout was on.
The scoring drive was set up when Jehiel Budgett picked off a Lion pass at the Commerce 29, then three straight runs by Larison produced the touchdown.
Early in the second quarter it was Larison again with a two-yard score to cap a well-executed 73-yard drive for a 17-0 lead.
Five minutes later it was C.J. Hutton's turn to find paydirt on a three-yard run at the end of a 49-yard drive.
Larison's 25-yard burst just 1:03 before the half gave UCD a 31-0 lead.
The Aggies got the ball back just before the half, but Hastings was intercepted by Max Epps, who headed for the end zone before Matteo Perez made a saving tackle at the Aggie 22 with just a second remaining.
The Lions then ended the shutout with a successful 39-yard field goal from Emmanuel Adagbon as time expired.
The Aggies added a 24-yard Ridley field goal in the third quarter, then opened the fourth quarter with a 15-yard TD strike from Hastings to Josh Gale.
Perez continued the onslaught with 10:03 left in the game with a 37-yard TD streak down the left sideline and the Aggies led, 48-3.
Hastings ended his night's work with 22 hits in 30 attempts for 239 yards. Tompkins led all Aggie receivers with six catches for 61 yards.
UCD rolled up 30 first downs and had a total yardage advantage of 529 to 285.
The Aggies return to action on Saturday, Sept. 9, at No. 17 Oregon State in Corvallis before hosting Southern Utah at UC Davis Health Stadium on Sept. 16.
Added Hawkins, "It's great to get that first win under your belt. Now we have to go home and get ready because the mountain is only going to get steeper."
