COMMERCE, Texas — Lan Larison ran wild in the first half as UC Davis overcame three early turnovers to open the 2023 football season with a convincing 48-10 win over outmanned Texas A&M-Commerce Thursday night before a disappointed opening night crowd at Memorial Stadium on the Commerce campus. 

The meeting was the third in history for the Aggies and Lions and pushed UCD's record against their Southland Conference foe to 3-0.

