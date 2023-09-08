Thomas Albeck delivered for the Davis High football team for a second consecutive week.
But the Blue Devil kicker had some assistance from some of his teammates in Friday's non-league game against Fairfield at Ron and Mary Brown Stadium.
Albeck booted a 48-yard field goal with 47 seconds left in the game, which gave Davis (2-2) a 27-26 victory over Fairfield, which was handed its first loss of the season.
The victory erased a Fairfield 20-10 halftime lead, in which the Blue Devils scored before halftime that seemed to have given them momentum in the final 24 minutes of the game.
In DHS' non-league game at Oakmont on Aug. 31, Albeck kicked a 19-yard field goal with 39.9 seconds left in the contest that led to a 13-12 win over the host Vikings in Roseville.
Davis defensive tackle Jacob Raney, a junior, picked off a pass from Fairfield quarterback Tristen Smith with 1:28 left in the game.
Now with the football spotted at the Falcon 30-yard line, the Blue Devils begin their quest to win the game. But three running plays negated to a combined —1 yard, pushing the ball back to the 31 on fourth down and 11.
Then Albeck trotted onto the field, lining up for the field goal. The football stayed right but went through the uprights for a 27-26 score.
Albeck made life a little bit more difficult for the Falcons on the kickoff, sending the ball into the Blue Devils' end zone for the touchback and spotting the ball at the Fairfield 20.
Smith threw two passes on the drive. But the second pass, initially caught by wide receiver Jaxon Hurd, was fumbled after gaining nine yards. Then Blue Devil defensive tackle Brahim Counta scooped up the loose football for the turnover to secure the win, as DHS ran out the clock by lining up in the victory formation on offense.
The Blue Devils trimmed the Falcons' lead to 26-24 with 4:44 remaining on the clock when quarterback Sawyer Schoen rolled out to his left and scoring on a 1-yard quarterback keeper. Albeck's kick was good.
Fairfield held a 26-17 advantage when Albeck attempted a 45-yard field goal with 8:14 left remaining in the game. But the attempt was wide right.
The Falcons made it 26-17 when Smith hit Josh Tucker, who was running a post pattern. Tucker broke inside to the middle of the field and ran to the north end of the stadium to complete an 81-yard touchdown strike. Fabian Montes' point-after-touchdown was blocked.
Davis received the second half running back Elijah Conlan trimmed the Falcons' lead to 20-17 with 7:06 left in the third quarter on a 7-yard run. Albeck's kick was good.
The Blue Devils' defense turned the Falcons' first offensive possessions in the third quarter into a punt. The second carried over into the beginning of the final quarter, concluded when Smith hit Tucker on the long bomb.
Schoen hit wide receiver Ray Keeper on 7-yard pass in the north end of the field for a touchdown with 39 seconds left in the second quarter. Albeck's kick was good for a 20-10 score.
Fairfield running back Tre'von Moten gave his team a 20-3 lead with 3:06 in the quarter on a 2-yard run. Davis defensive end CJ Millican blocked the Falcons' extra-point attempt.
Albeck booted a 31-yard field goal five minutes earlier in the quarter to put points up on the board for DHS, at 14-3.
Smith hit wide receiver Jayden Lewis-Chandler on a 39-yard touchdown score with only one second left in the first quarter to give Fairfield a 14-0 lead.
Monten scored his first touchdown and Falcons' first touchdown of the game in the first quarter on a 7-yard run with 10:43 on the clock. The Falcons only needed two plays to score, thanks to Tucker returning the opening kickoff 81 yards to the DHS 11.
In the junior varsity game, Davis also improved to 2-2 with a 27-0 win over the Falcons.
— Contact Mike Bush at mike@davisenterprise.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MBDavisSports.
