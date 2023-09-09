CORVALLIS, Ore. — Dominating from start to finish, Oregon State proved why it's the 16th-ranked team in the nation with an impressive 55-7 win over the UC Davis Aggies Saturday evening before a sold-out crowd of 35,728 in newly remodeled Reser Stadium.

The loss drops the Aggies to 1-1 on the young season after they opened the 2023 campaign with a 48-10 rout of Texas A&M-Commerce on August 31. Oregon State, which opened the season with a 42-17 win over San Jose State, is now 2-0.

