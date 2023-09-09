CORVALLIS, Ore. — Dominating from start to finish, Oregon State proved why it's the 16th-ranked team in the nation with an impressive 55-7 win over the UC Davis Aggies Saturday evening before a sold-out crowd of 35,728 in newly remodeled Reser Stadium.
The loss drops the Aggies to 1-1 on the young season after they opened the 2023 campaign with a 48-10 rout of Texas A&M-Commerce on Aug. 31. Oregon State, which opened the season with a 42-17 win over San Jose State, is now 2-0.
"That was a tough one, but we can't hang our heads," said Aggie head coach Dan Hawkins afterward.
"Oregon State is a big, fast, physical football team and they're very well coached. Sometimes you're at the top of the mountain and sometimes you have valleys. You just have to go back to work and figure things out, take stock of where you are and get back at it."
The game was a step up to the Pac-12 and FBS football for the Aggies, who simply couldn't match the speed of a Beaver team that some observers say may be the best in Oregon State history.
It also marked the renewal of a 96-year-old rivalry. The teams played four straight years from 1927-30, all in Corvallis, with the Beavers winning all four.
Saturday night was all Beavers as the hosts ran up 450 yards of total offense to 169 for the Aggies.
Led by running back Lan Larison, the Aggies showed a brief flash of offense on their opening drive that looked as if it might give them an early lead against the heavily favored Beavers, who entered the game as 23-point favorites.
Larison found a large hole in the Beaver defense on UCD's first possession and rambled 38 yards to the Beaver 28 as many in the crowd were just taking their seats on a beautifully warm evening in the Pacific Northwest. The temperature at game time was 79 degrees.
On the next play after Larison's long run, however, Miles Hastings' pass was batted in the air by Beaver defender Andrew Chatfield and picked off by Easton Mascarenas-Arnold.
The Beavers wasted no time taking control on their first offensive play as running back sensation Damien Martinez bolted 64 yards untouched to paydirt for a 7-0 advantage.
That run opened the floodgates and Oregon State never looked back.
Martinez, the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2022, had 103 yards on his first three carries with a combination of speed and power.
The Beaver defense, struggling at the start, began to dominate and the Aggies didn't threaten for the remainder of the half.
OSU pushed the count to 14-0 when quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei capped a four-play, 48-yard drive with a three-yard scoring sprint that finished the scoring in the opening quarter.
Oregon State exploded for 24 points in a dominating second quarter performance to end any hope the Aggies might have of upsetting an FBS foe as they have done twice in the Dan Hawkins era.
It was Uiagalelei again, finding Rwaha Munyagi with a five-yard TD pass, then speedster Silas Bolden turned things into a rout with a 65-yard punt return for a score and followed with a 22-yard scoring reception.
A 40-yard field goal by Atticus Sappington gave Oregon State a 38-0 lead at half.
Oregon State ran up 251 yards in the first half to just 60 for the Aggies.
"I was glad we didn't quit," Hawkins added. "We talked about staying in the game at halftime and everyone responded in the second half."
For his part, Beaver head coach Jonathan Smith was ecstatic that Oregon State could deliver a resounding victory in the first game in a stadium that has been stunningly remodeled to the tune of $161 million.
"It was a great win tonight," Smith offered.
"Thank you to Beaver nation for bringing the energy and making Reser complete."
Although Smith substituted liberally on both sides of the ball in the second half, there was nothing he could do to keep the Beavers from adding to the margin of victory.
Sappington started the second half scoring with a 28-yard field goal, followed by a 10-yard TD pass from backup quarterback Aiden Chiles to Riley Sharp for a 48-0 lead. Chiles then scored on a one-yard keeper to close out Beaver scoring for the night.
The Aggies finally got onto the scoreboard when quarterback Grant Harper came in to lead an impressive 10-play, 75-yard drive that hit paydirt when Harper found C.J. Hutton with a nine-yard scoring pass.
Hutton caught the ball at the five and dragged several Beaver defenders into the end zone.
Added Hawkins, "We need to put this one in the past and come back next week with a little more resolve."
UCD comes home Saturday to open its five-game home schedule with a non-conference game against Southern Utah.
Game time at UC Davis Health Stadium is 7 p.m.
ed the 2023 campaign with a 48-10 rout of Texas A&M-Commerce on Aug. 31. Oregon State, which opened the season with a 42-17 win over San Jose State, is now 2-0.
"That was a tough one, but we can't hang our heads," said Aggie head coach Dan Hawkins afterward.
"Oregon State is a big, fast, physical football team and they're very well coached. Sometimes you're at the top of the mountain and sometimes you have valleys. You just have to go back to work and figure things out, take stock of where you are and get back at it."
The game was a step up to the Pac-12 and FBS football for the Aggies, who simply couldn't match the speed of a Beaver team that some observers say may be the best in Oregon State history.
It also marked the renewal of a 96-year-old rivalry. The teams played four straight years from 1927-30, all in Corvallis, with the Beavers winning all four.
Saturday night was all Beavers as the hosts ran up 450 yards of total offense to 169 for the Aggies.
Led by running back Lan Larison, the Aggies showed a brief flash of offense on their opening drive that looked as if it might give them an early lead against the heavily favored Beavers, who entered the game as 23-point favorites.
Larison found a large hole in the Beaver defense on UCD's first possession and rambled 38 yards to the Beaver 28 as many in the crowd were just taking their seats on a beautifully warm evening in the Pacific Northwest. The temperature at game time was 79 degrees.
On the next play after Larison's long run, however, Miles Hastings' pass was batted in the air by Beaver defender Andrew Chatfield and picked off by Easton Mascarenas-Arnold.
The Beavers wasted no time taking control on their first offensive play as running back sensation Damien Martinez bolted 64 yards untouched to paydirt for a 7-0 advantage.
That run opened the floodgates and Oregon State never looked back.
Martinez, the Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2022, had 103 yards on his first three carries with a combination of speed and power.
The Beaver defense, struggling at the start, began to dominate and the Aggies didn't threaten for the remainder of the half.
OSU pushed the count to 14-0 when quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei capped a four-play, 48-yard drive with a three-yard scoring sprint that finished the scoring in the opening quarter.
Oregon State exploded for 24 points in a dominating second quarter performance to end any hope the Aggies might have of upsetting an FBS foe as they have done twice in the Dan Hawkins era.
It was Uiagalelei again, finding Rwaha Munyagi with a five-yard TD pass, then speedster Silas Bolden turned things into a rout with a 65-yard punt return for a score and followed with a 22-yard scoring reception.
A 40-yard field goal by Atticus Sappington gave Oregon State a 38-0 lead at half.
Oregon State ran up 251 yards in the first half to just 60 for the Aggies.
"I was glad we didn't quit," Hawkins added. "We talked about staying in the game at halftime and everyone responded in the second half."
For his part, Beaver head coach Jonathan Smith was ecstatic that Oregon State could deliver a resounding victory in the first game in a stadium that has been stunningly remodeled to the tune of $161 million.
"It was a great win tonight," Smith offered.
"Thank you to Beaver nation for bringing the energy and making Reser complete."
Although Smith substituted liberally on both sides of the ball in the second half, there was nothing he could do to keep the Beavers from adding to the margin of victory.
Sappington started the second half scoring with a 28-yard field goal, followed by a 10-yard TD pass from backup quarterback Aiden Chiles to Riley Sharp for a 48-0 lead. Chiles then scored on a one-yard keeper to close out Beaver scoring for the night.
The Aggies finally got onto the scoreboard when quarterback Grant Harper came in to lead an impressive 10-play, 75-yard drive that hit paydirt when Harper found C.J. Hutton with a nine-yard scoring pass.
Hutton caught the ball at the five and dragged several Beaver defenders into the end zone.
Added Hawkins, "We need to put this one in the past and come back next week with a little more resolve."
UCD comes home Saturday to open its five-game home schedule with a non-conference game against Southern Utah.
Game time at UC Davis Health Stadium is 7 p.m.
— Contact Bob Dunning at bdunning@davisenterprise.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.