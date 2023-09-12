UC Davis football Big Sky Conference 9132023

Aggies quarterback Miles Hastings (7) gets ready to take the snap in Saturday's game at Oregon State.

 Dan Ennis/UC Davis Athletics-Courtesy photo

Despite a 55-7 thrashing at the hands of Pac-12 power Oregon State, UC Davis dropped just two spots to No.16 in the FCS Coaches poll released this week.

While the poll may be unofficial, it does provide a guide of sorts for the NCAA FCS selection committee that determines which schools will participate in the 24-team FCS national championship playoff beginning in late November and leading to the championship game in January in Frisco, Texas.

