Despite a 55-7 thrashing at the hands of Pac-12 power Oregon State, UC Davis dropped just two spots to No.16 in the FCS Coaches poll released this week.
While the poll may be unofficial, it does provide a guide of sorts for the NCAA FCS selection committee that determines which schools will participate in the 24-team FCS national championship playoff beginning in late November and leading to the championship game in January in Frisco, Texas.
The Aggies, 1-1, come home for the first time Saturday for a 7 p.m. non-conference battle with former Big Sky member Southern Utah.
The Thunderbirds are 0-2, with both losses against FBS schools Arizona State, 24-21, and Brigham Young, 41-16.
Including UC Davis, six Big Sky teams are ranked in the poll, led by No. 3 Montana State, which dropped a heartbreaking 20-16 decision to No. 1 and defending FCS champion South Dakota State after a seeming game-winning touchdown pass in the final seconds was overturned by video review.
Sacramento State, which has won or shared the last three Big Sky titles and is 23-1 in conference play over that span, is No. 6 after crushing Texas A&M-Commerce, 34-6.
Weber State advanced to No. 7 with an impressive 34-17 win at then-No. 20 Northern Iowa, while Idaho moved to No.10 after overwhelming FBS Nevada, 33-6, in Reno. That win marked the seventh time since 2021 that a Big Sky team has defeated an FBS opponent. UCD's 19-17 win over Tulsa in 2021 is included in that tally.
Montana, a 43-13 winner over Utah Tech, is No. 11.
In other Big Sky action last weekend, Portland State fell to Wyoming, 31-17, Cal Poly was routed by San Jose State, 59-3, Northern Colorado dropped a 42-7 decision to No. 9 Incarnate Word, Northern Arizona was swamped by No. 13 North Dakota, 37-22, Eastern Washington threw a scare into FBS Fresno State before falling, 34-31, in double overtime, and Idaho State fell, 78-28, to Utah State.
Idaho State, Portland State and Northern Arizona have each played two FBS opponents to start the season, going a combined 0-6.
In games this Saturday, Weber State faces a stiff test at two-time Pac-12 champion Utah, Idaho is at Cal, Montana State hosts Stetson, Eastern Washington is home against Southeastern Louisiana, Portland State is home to North American, Northern Arizona hosts Utah Tech, Northern Colorado is in deep at Washington State, Idaho State is home against Northern Iowa, Montana hosts Division II national champion Ferris State, Cal Poly is home to Lincoln of Oakland, and, in the most intriguing matchup of the day, Sacramento State travels to Palo Alto to take on Stanford and former Hornet head coach Troy Taylor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.